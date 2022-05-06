Latest UFC 4 update today: Which fighters have been added?

Belal Muhammad and Kai Kara-France are the latest fighters to be added to the EA Sports UFC 4 game.

The new additions come in the EA UFC 4 update 15.00 patch, which was announced on May 5. Fans can download and play with the new fighters for free across all platforms. Having said that, the developers are yet to release the new patch after the announcement.

Muhammad has an overall rating of four stars in the game. His grappling credentials are rated at four-and-a-half stars and striking at four stars. 'Remember the Name' has his health rated at four-and-a-half stars. Avid players of the game will look forward to playing with the No.5-ranked welterweight contender.

Kara-France, the No.2-ranked UFC flyweight, has an overall rating of four stars in the game. His grappling game is rated at three-and-a-half stars. His striking and health are both rated at four-and-a-half stars.

When will the next game after UFC 4 release?

Most gaming series are often evenly spaced out. Hence, fans can predict when the next game of a certain series will be released. However, that is not the case with the EA Sports UFC series.

The last game, UFC 4, was released in August 2020. The game was a massive hit among fans across all platforms. From newly invented striking techniques and grappling moves to exceptional graphic quality, new features were introduced in various aspects. These improvements captivated the attention of the gaming community.

Front Office Sports @FOS



325 million knockouts

6.9 million custom-created fighters

493 million fights played



Most popular matchup: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 🏟 UFC 4 Year-In-Review 🥊325 million knockouts6.9 million custom-created fighters493 million fights playedMost popular matchup: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 🏟 UFC 4 Year-In-Review 🥊➖ 325 million knockouts➖ 6.9 million custom-created fighters➖ 493 million fights playedMost popular matchup: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 🏟 https://t.co/XOHsm9hzSd

However, there has been no official word on the release of the next game of the series. Fans will have to wait and see when a new UFC game is available for them to play.

Nevertheless, the simulation experience of a real UFC fight it provides to combat sports fans is unmatched. Ardent UFC followers can play as their favorite fighters in various modes. From career modes to online fights against other users, every type of feature is available for one to enjoy.

Middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya and 'BMF' champion Jorge Masvidal are on the cover of the game. With the growing popularity of these two superstar fighters over the years, one can understand why they have been given the privilege.

Edited by Aziel Karthak