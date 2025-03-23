  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Laura Sanko comes clean on the truth behind her MMA career getting cut short

Laura Sanko comes clean on the truth behind her MMA career getting cut short

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 23, 2025 10:16 GMT
sanko
Laura Sanko gets candid about her short-lived MMA career [Image Courtesy: @laura_sanko via X/Twitter]

Many may not know, but Laura Sanko was once an MMA fighter, having competed as both an amateur and professional. In a recent appearance on the Verse Us with Eric Nicksick podcast, she detailed the reason behind her decision to retire from mixed martial arts prematurely.

Ad

She had just one professional fight on Jan. 5, 2013. She took on then fellow debutant Cassie Robb, who is now 2-11, at Invicta FC 4. While she scored a second-round submission win via rear-naked choke, Sanko closed the door on her fighting career.

As it turns out, it was due to the difficulty in finding opponents, so when asked if that was a factor in her decision, Sanko said the following:

"It's always a problem to a degree, but by that point for, you know, once I was fighting for Invicta, like, they were gonna do all the work, and they had a handful of good atomweights. Really that was the top of the mountain. If you're an atomweight, this is it. You were there, so that was the vibe, I'm here. I'm gonna make the most of this."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, Sanko was under no illusion that she was destined for stardom given the scarcity of atomweights and the complete absence of the division in the UFC.

"It's not like I thought I was gonna be some superstar. I knew what it was, but I loved it. It was never about making money or being known because that wasn't even a possibility back then when I was fighting."
Ad

Check out Laura Sanko revealing her reason for retiring prematurely (36:32):

youtube-cover
Ad

Back in early 2013, the UFC had only just introduced its first-ever women's divisions thanks to the all-pervasive interest in the legendary Ronda Rousey. However, with only women's bantamweight available, Sanko would have been completely out of her depth fighting three weight classes above.

Laura Sanko has since found her true calling in MMA

While Laura Sanko's MMA career didn't pan out in the way she may have wanted it to, she has become a prominent figure in the combat sports world. She became one of the most important cogs in the UFC's media and broadcast team.

Ad

On Feb. 4, 2023 at UFC Fight Night 218, she made history by becoming the first female commentator in the UFC since Kathy Long, who commentated as far back as UFC 1 on Nov. 12, 1993. This drew praise from UFC CEO Dana White, who recognized Sanko's place in the sport.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी