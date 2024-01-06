Laura Sanko has a four-word reaction after Joe Rogan shows off fishing barracudas

Laura Sanko recently reacted after Joe Rogan showed off what he caught as he fished barracudas while on vacation.

The longtime UFC announcer took to his Instagram account, where he posted photos of his impressive catch. He caught a fairly large barracuda and provided more information to his followers on where he was fishing, as well as an endorsement on the experience provided.

Rogan wrote:

"I had a great time and caught some awesome barracuda with @saltshakerbvi in the British Virgin Islands. Thank you to Chad and Jamie, two awesome guys and incredibly knowledgeable about those waters and the fish that live in them. If you’re ever down there on vacation and you want to get in some fishing I can’t recommend them enough."

The JRE host's post caught the attention of Sanko, who shared her reaction to his successful fishing trip. Like many others in the comment section, she congratulated her broadcast colleague on catching a barracuda, writing:

"Hell of a catch!!"

Rogan has continued to provide plenty of engaging content for his followers and MMA fans through his podcast, lifestyle posts and food content on his social media, so it will be interesting to see what else he shares in the future.

Mike Goldberg opens up about working with Joe Rogan

Mike Goldberg and Joe Rogan were the UFC's broadcast duo for years, which led to the two to form a natural chemistry that provided an enthusiastic broadcast for fans watching the events on television.

While speaking to Vibe 105.5FM Toronto, the former play-by-play voice of the UFC opened up about what it was like working with Rogan for all those years and their friendship. He mentioned that it was a great experience and considers the JRE host a friend even though they aren't working together anymore:

"He's my powerful partner. He's fun to be around. He's knowledgeable, he's passionate, and we were truly friends, and we will always truly be friends...We just loved working with each other. We both were motivated by the other's enthusiasm. ... And we just had a natural fun spirited broadcast for the fans." [14:33 - 15:30]

