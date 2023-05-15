UFC color commentator Laura Sanko posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, sharing her journey from pregnancy to her son's early teens on Mother's Day.

The 40-year-old gave birth to her son, Burke, in December 2013 with her husband Nathan Sanko. The couple started dating in 2006 and got married in 2012. Take a look at the montage posted on her official Instagram page below:

Before beginning her career as a MMA analyst, Laura Sanko had a rather short-lived fighting career. In a career spanning from 2010-2013, she competed in six fights. Five of them were amateur bouts and one was a pro fight. After winning her first and only pro fight by submission, she was gearing up for a second bout, which fell through as she became pregnant.

After being unable to compete during her pregnancy, Sanko was presented with the opportunity to interview fighters at Invicta FC. This was the beginning of her new career and she went on to make her way into the UFC.

Dana White praised Laura Sanko after her debut as a UFC color commentator

As mentioned earlier, Laura Sanko started broadcast work in Invicta FC. After working in the promotion from 2014, she joined the UFC as a backstage reporter in 2016 and has made her way to the commentary desk at the company.

After serving as an analyst for several years at the UFC, Sanko got the opportunity to make her debut as a color commentator earlier this year at UFC Vegas 68. In doing so, she became the second-ever female color commentator in the history of the company.

The 40-year-old did more than enough to impress the UFC president Dana White. White has always been fond of Sanko's work ethic and has even stated that he couldn't think of anyone more deserving than her to become the first UFC female color commentator of the mordern era.

Speaking about Sanko's debut on the commentary booth, White complimented her and even revealed that he had received several text messages from people praising her commentary. The 53-year-old said this in an interview with Charly Arnolt of ESPN MMA:

"This was her [Laura Sanko's] destiny. She has been an absolute savage since the day she walked in here, pushing for this hard. Tonight was her big night, she delivered. I had tons of people texting me talking about what a great job she did tonight and I'm happy for her."

Catch Dana White's comments below (0:50):

