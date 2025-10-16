  • home icon
  Laura Sanko returns to PPV commentary team replacing Joe Rogan for UFC 321

Laura Sanko returns to PPV commentary team replacing Joe Rogan for UFC 321

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 16, 2025 03:16 GMT
Laura Sanko (middle) joins UFC 321 commentary team. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Laura Sanko (middle) joins UFC 321 commentary team. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Laura Sanko is preparing for her second opportunity as a commentator for a pay-per-view event, stepping in for Joe Rogan at UFC 321.

The event will take place on Oct. 25 at the Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates and will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba will face Mackenzie Dern for the vacant UFC strawweight title.

Sanko has been selected to replace Rogan, who has often chosen not to travel to international events due to his work commitments in the United States.

Check out Laura Sanko confirming the news below:

Sanko's only prior experience with commentary for a pay-per-view event was at UFC 293 in Australia, which featured a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. At UFC 321, Sanko will be alongside UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik at the commentary desk.

When Laura Sanko revealed the words of wisdom she received from Joe Rogan

At UFC 293, Laura Sanko made history by becoming the first woman in the modern era to commentate on a UFC pay-per-view event. However, years prior to this milestone, she had a meaningful conversation with veteran commentator Joe Rogan, which she greatly appreciated.

In an interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette in 2022, Sanko discussed the conversation she had with Rogan.

"I had a really nice conversation with Joe last summer. To be honest, I wasn't really sure if he knew who I was... It just so happened we got stuck behind the stage waiting for Conor [McGregor] to come out. It meant alot. I didn't realise he knew what I was trying to do, to be the first female color commentator... He was incredibly gracious. He said, 'Listen, there's gonna be a lot of people who tell you who can't do it. I didn't have any fights, look at me. You're killing it. I hope we get to call fights together someday.' So, it meant a lot." [42:42 seconds into the interview]
