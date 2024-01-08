Laura Sanko's hilarious submission compilation gets fans ROFL-ing on Instagram - "Guy has the best job in the world" 

Laura Sanko's new submission compilation on Instagram has attracted much fanfare.

Sanko, who frequently shares her training sessions on social media, enlisted the help of MMA fighter Paul Kolenda this time around.

The hilarious segment showcases the former Invicta atomweight putting Kolenda through various submissions. The video ends with the sportscaster comically slapping him behind his head while entrenched in an unorthodox submission hold.

Watch Laura Sanko performing various submissions below:

Suffice it to say fight fans were thoroughly entertained by the amusing video, prompting them to flood her comments section, noting their delight.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@lilmonsterdemo wrote:

"Hahaha, the slaps at the end... and his reaction to them."

@p_o_l_e_m_i_s_t had this to say:

"Shavkhat is going to have some words with you, bud."

@crossbowmma said:

"Thought that was Li Jingliang for a second there."

@_koolaid92 hilariously chimed in, saying:

"His favorite part of all this tapping those thighs."

@ryanghastly opined:

"Guy has the best job in the world."

@callmemisterj wrote:

"Commentator and martial artist, love to see you flex your talents, Laura!"

@hyperfitaustralia said:

"I'd do that for free, and I don't even know how to do BJJ [Brazilian jiu-jitsu]."

Screenshots courtesy @laura_sanko on Instagram

Sanko is a former MMA fighter with a pro record of 1-0 and an amateur record of 4-1. She is the first female color commentator to be part of a UFC broadcast in the Zuffa era.

Laura Sanko on being the first female commentator in modern UFC history

On Feb. 4, 2023, Laura Sanko made her UFC commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68, becoming the second-ever female to hold that distinction and the first to do it in the modern era of the world's premier MMA promotion.

During a media interaction at the Fighters Only World MMA Awards, she revealed what the unique achievement meant for her, saying:

"It's hard to encapsulate what that means, honestly. To became the first female commentator since UFC 1, it was a goal of mine for a very, very long and so it's almost surreal to stand here, having achieved it, to be honest, because last year, when I was walking on this red carpet it was not a reality and now it is. So it is kind of interesting to be here, full circle... It feels good to represent the woman who loves this sport so much."

Catch Laura Sanko's comments below (2:23):