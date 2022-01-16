5 most important Zuffa era UFC events

The UFC is currently regarded as the premier MMA promotion in the world. The promotion has grown leaps and bounds since its first event in 1993. But, they weren’t always the juggernaut that they are now. It wasn’t until Zuffa - founded by Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta – purchased the promotion that they began to take off.

With Dana White as the president, the promotion experienced exponential growth, which was reflected in pay-per-view sales and TV deals. Pioneers of the sport like Ken Shamrock and Randy Couture played a key role early on in the Zuffa era. Then, fighters like Conor McGregor catapulted the promotion into the mainstream sports landscape and made it a hot commodity for networks.

ESPN, the worldwide leader of sports, is the promotion's broadcast partner. This is significant as it is a testament to how big the promotion and the sport of MMA has become. This list will look at the five most important Zuffa era UFC events.

#5. UFC 40: Vendetta

UFC 40: Vendetta was a very significant event for the promotion early on in the Zuffa era. During that time, the promotion was still struggling financially and looking for a spark in terms of pay-per-views. The event had many notable fighters like then-welterweight champion Matt Hughes, Robbie Lawler, and Chuck Liddell competing on the card. But the main event is what garnered the most attention.

The main event was the highly anticipated grudge match between then light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and Ken Shamrock. 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' left the sport in favor of a lucrative WWE career. His return against the promotion's biggest star Ortiz led to the event receiving mainstream attention.

Referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy has since said that the event was a turning point for the sport.

“The energy of that fight, it was phenomenal and it was the first time I honestly said, it’s going to make it," said 'Big' John McCarthy on UFC 40

