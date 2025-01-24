Laura Sanko shares three-word reaction to Renato Moicano disclosing how much he made for short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311

Laura Sanko recently shared her reaction after Renato Moicano disclosed how much he made for stepping in to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 311. It was an incredible opportunity but the Brazilian came up short as he was submitted in the first round.

Despite his loss, Moicano was praised by the MMA community for his willingness to challenge Makhachev, who is considered to be the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

'Money' was originally scheduled to fight No.9-ranked Beneil Dariush, but went on to replace Arman Tsarukyan in his main event title fight after the Armenian was forced to withdraw due to a back injury. Following the bout, there was speculation whether Moicano received a significant raise for saving the card for the promotion and he recently responded.

Full Violence uploaded a photo reporting that the Brazilian was paid $950,000 for his short-notice main event bout against Makhachev, which he disclosed on his Show Me The Money podcast. The post caught the attention of Sanko, who commented by mentioning that it was a well-deserved payday and raise for Moicano, especially under the circumstances:

"As he should! [clapping emoji]"

Check out Full Violence's Instagram post along with Laura Sanko's comment on Renato Moicano's UFC 311 fight purse below:

Sanko's comment regarding Moicano's UFC 311 fighter purse [Image courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Renato Moicano says fighting Islam Makhachev on short notice was worth the risk

In addition to Laura Sanko's comments regarding Renato Moicano's UFC 311 payout, the Brazilian said that fighting Islam Makhachev on short notice was worth the risk.

During the latest episode of his Show Me The Money podcast, Moicano clapped back at some of the comments saying he should have declined the title fight and mentioned that he had no regrets about it:

"You don't know how much the opportunity means to me. And, it's easy to talk now...after the results, it's easy to say. But it's not easy to do. Imagine, Hunter [Campbell] calls me and says, 'You're fighting for the title', and I say, 'No. You know what, I think [Makhachev] is better than me and I think I'm going to lose tomorrow'. If you think like that, that's why you're working a 9-5 job."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

