  • Laura Sanko wants to see Alex Pereira "push the envelope" with potential heavyweight move on the cards for Brazilian

Laura Sanko wants to see Alex Pereira "push the envelope" with potential heavyweight move on the cards for Brazilian

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:29 GMT
Laura Sanko (left) on Alex Pereira
Laura Sanko (left) on Alex Pereira's (right) move to heavyweight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Laura Sanko believes Alex Pereira should push for a move to heavyweight, but not before finishing business at light heavyweight. Sanko opined that Pereira fighting at heavyweight would add another feather to the Brazilian's cap and help solidify his legacy in the combat sports world.

Pereira recently reclaimed the 205-pound title after defeating Magomed Ankalaev via first-round knockout at UFC 320 last weekend. 'Poatan' is a former middleweight champion and now a two-time light heavyweight titleholder in the UFC, having previously held the Glory middleweight and light heavyweight titles as a kickboxer.

As an MMA fighter, Pereira has a record of 13-3, with 11 of those wins coming via knockout. Given his accomplishments in combat sports, Sanko believes Pereira's potential move to heavyweight would be an incredible addition to his resume. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Sanko said:

"For Alex, he's already doing such extraordinary things, I feel like we as fans want to see how far he can push the envelope. How extraordinary can he be? Yes, I would like to see him at some point... How incredible would that be to be his story, to go win a fight, or even a title at heavyweight? That would be insane."
Calling for Pereira to settle business with Carlos Ulberg before a heavyweight bid, she continued:

"I would love to see him fight Carlos, and if he gets win over Carlos, I've got to see him at heavyweight at some point. I saw some people arguing that Jiri jumped the line with his knockout. I don't think so, just because we've already seen that fight, as amazing as Jiri's phoenix rising from the ashes was. But I want to see the Carlos fight first." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Daniel Cormier outlines potential effect of Alex Pereira beating Jon Jones in heavyweight clash

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira could become the MMA GOAT if he beats Jon Jones in a heavyweight fight. After his title rematch win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 last weekend, Pereira expressed his keen desire to compete at heavyweight and fight Jones.

In a YouTube video, 'DC' opined that Pereira could become the greatest fighter ever if he beat Jones and said:

"Alex is 38 years old and probably thinking at this point, 'How do I go and make another statement that I am the guy?' Hell, if he went to beat Jon Jones at heavyweight, Alex Pereira, who's already considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, in the most expedited timeline I have ever seen, would literally cement himself to almost stand above everyone because he would have beaten a former UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion, and a guy many consider as the greatest of all time."
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
