  • MMA
  • Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 18, 2025 21:35 GMT
okolie
Lawrence Okolie (left) vs. Kevin Lerena (right) takes place on July 19 [Image Courtesy: @Queensberry via X/Twitter]

The Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena round-by-round updates are here. They offer real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight championship fight set for July 19. The two men compete in a 12-rounder and will look to make the most of the stage their bout has been given.

For Okolie, the hometown English fighter, the pressure is on. He defends his WBC Silver heavyweight title and puts his stellar 21-1 record on the line, which features 16 knockouts/TKOs. By contrast, Lerena is 31-3, with just one less stoppage at 15. He will be eager to dethrone Okolie in enemy territory.

Unfortunately for Lerena, he isn't expected to win the title, as the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Okolie as a -230 favorite, while he is a +180 underdog. The card is set to start at 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 5:30 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

However, the bout between Okolie and Lerena is expected to start at around 4:00 PM E.T. / 1:00 PM P.T. / 9:00 PM B.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the heavyweight title fight.

Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

