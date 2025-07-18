Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena: Live round-by-round updates

The Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena round-by-round updates are here. They offer real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming heavyweight championship fight set for July 19. The two men compete in a 12-rounder and will look to make the most of the stage their bout has been given.For Okolie, the hometown English fighter, the pressure is on. He defends his WBC Silver heavyweight title and puts his stellar 21-1 record on the line, which features 16 knockouts/TKOs. By contrast, Lerena is 31-3, with just one less stoppage at 15. He will be eager to dethrone Okolie in enemy territory.Unfortunately for Lerena, he isn't expected to win the title, as the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have Okolie as a -230 favorite, while he is a +180 underdog. The card is set to start at 12:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:30 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 5:30 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).However, the bout between Okolie and Lerena is expected to start at around 4:00 PM E.T. / 1:00 PM P.T. / 9:00 PM B.S.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the heavyweight title fight.Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin LerenaRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10:Round 11:Round 12: