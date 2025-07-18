Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2: Picking the winner for the highly anticipated heavyweight showdown

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois run it back in a rematch for undisputed glory this weekend at Wembley Stadium in London. Usyk arrives with the WBA, WBO and WBC belts strapped around his waist while Dubois carries the IBF title to the fight.

He's chasing redemption now after rebuilding himself with three knockout wins. For Usyk, this is about solidifying his legacy. Let's break down the fight and the full card:

#1. Heavyweight: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2

When Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois first squared off back in 2023, Usyk’s sharp jab and ring control proved too much for the young Brit. The Ukrainian eventually broke him down and finished the fight by knockout in the ninth round.

Since then, Usyk has only strengthened his claim as the division’s top dog with two big wins over Tyson Fury. Dubois, on the other hand, took that loss on the chin and came back stronger. He blasted through Jarrell Miller, snapped Filip Hrgovic's 17-fight undefeated run, and stopped Anthony Joshua to grab the vacant IBF belt.

Dubois insists he’s smarter, sharper and better equipped to test Usyk’s gas tank and toughness. For all of Dubois’ improvements, Usyk remains one of the craftiest heavyweights alive. He can frustrate bigger men with constant movement and a probing jab.

Our Prediction: Oleksandr Usyk by unanimous decision

#2. Heavyweight: Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena

Lawrence Okolie’s move to heavyweight gets a real test when he faces Kevin Lerena, who’s proven he can shake up bigger men. Expect Lerena to press forward, looking to rough up Okolie inside, just like he did when he dropped Dubois three times.

However, Okolie’s height, reach, and disciplined jab should keep Lerena at bay for long stretches. Unless Lerena lands something huge early, Okolie’s length and cautious style will smother the South African’s aggression. Over twelve rounds, expect Okolie to box smart, tie up inside and cruise to a clear unanimous decision.

Our prediction: Lawrence Okolie by unanimous decision

#3. Light Heavyweight: Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondso

Lewie Edmondson and Daniel Lapin clash in a classic battle of unbeaten light heavyweight prospects looking to make their mark. Expect a chess match where Edmondson will try to lure Lapin in with patient counterpunching and smart body work.

However, Lapin’s rangy jab and disciplined output should win him the longer exchanges. Unless Edmondson can disrupt his rival's rhythm early, Lapin’s reach and work rate will gradually separate him on the scorecards. Look for Lapin to edge a tight but convincing decision to claim the vacant regional belts.

Our Prediction: Daniel Lapin by unanimous decision

#4. All the other fights on the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 card (Winners in bold)

Vladyslav Sirenko (22-0) vs. Solomon Dacres (9-1)

Aadam Hamed (5-0) vs. Ezequiel Gregores (3-24)

Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis

