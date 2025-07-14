Oleksandr Usyk Vs. Daniel Dubois 2 purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The highly anticipated Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 showdown is set to go down this Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium in London. The main event will feature a 12-round bout where Oleksandr Usyk, the reigning WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring heavyweight champion, will face off against Daniel Dubois, the IBF heavyweight champion.

Usyk has an unbeaten record of 23-0 in professional boxing. Over the years, he has defeated several notable boxers, including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Tony Bellew. Additionally, the Ukrainian secured a decisive victory over his upcoming opponent, Dubois.

The first encounter between Usyk and Dubois took place in August 2023. The British boxer, who was riding a wave of confidence with four consecutive stoppage victories, aimed to capture the undisputed heavyweight title by defeating Usyk. However, 'The Cat' stood firm and secured a ninth-round knockout victory over Dubois.

Last year, Usyk vacated the IBF heavyweight title to set up a clash between Dubois and Anthony Joshua. In September 2024, 'Dynamite' secured his 21st stoppage win and defeated Joshua to win the IBF heavyweight championship.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2: How much are both boxers expected to earn?

As the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 clash approaches, boxing fans may be eager to find out the potential earnings of both fighters. Although official payout figures have not been released yet, educated estimates can be made based on their past earnings and contractual trends.

Both Usyk and Dubois are currently recognized as two of the top heavyweight boxers. In his last fight against Tyson Fury, the undefeated Ukrainian earned the largest payout of his career, reportedly exceeding $100 million. On the other hand, Dubois' recent match against Anthony Joshua was estimated to be over $10 million.

Coming to the upcoming rematch showdown, Usyk is expected to make around $100 million, while Dubois may receive his highest career payout of over $60 million.

