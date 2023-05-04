Conor McGregor recently posted before-and-after pictures of his incredible physical transformation from his featherweight days to his current form. The Irishman tweeted a hilarious caption along with the images, calling himself a "super heavyweight." He wrote:

"Featherweight to super heavyweight."

While fans were impressed with his physical changes from April 2013 to April 2023, many believe his current muscularity results from his use of steroids and performance-enhancing drugs. They made their thoughts known in the comment section of 'The Notorious' tweet.

One fan reacted to the transformation by asking Conor McGregor to stop using steroids, stating:

"Lay off the roids Connor."

Another fan joked about his mass gain resulting from a "spray tan," asking:

"How much of that weight gain is just spray tan?"

One user replied with a hilarious meme that stated:

"It's not juice, it's a protein shake."

Another user asked if Conor McGregor was using Paulo Costa's infamous "secret juice" recipe:

"Have you been drinking @BorrachinhaMMA secret juice?"

One fan asked:

"Conor, would you attribute this to a 6 or 10-week anabolic cycle?"

Another fan asked:

"How much does the HGH weigh?"

One user quipped:

"Gotta love some good ol' fashioned rich man’s cocaine."'

Another user suggested:

"You should challenge Jones for the title."

Conor McGregor steroids: Is 'The Notorious' back in the USADA testing pool?

As of April 2023, Conor McGregor is not back in the USADA testing pool as per their official website. The Irishman hasn't submitted a sample to the UFC's anti-doping agency in the first quarter of the current year.

'The Notorious' is set to make his highly awaited return to the octagon this year, first reprising his role as a coach on the next installment of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) opposite Michael Chandler before the two face off in the cage sometime later this year.

While the UFC's popular reality show is set to air on May 30, there is no official update on the McGregor vs. Chandler bout yet.

Conor McGregor has been sidelined from active competition since July 2021, when he fractured his leg during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. After undergoing surgery on his leg, the Irishman dropped out of the USADA testing pool to be able to take medications that are likely banned by the agency.

Given his massively bulked-up physique, regularly seen on social media posts, it seems McGregor isn't planning on entering the testing group anytime soon. Meanwhile, 'Iron' didn't submit a sample in 2023 but was tested twice in the fourth quarter of 2022.

