"Obviously Stamp" - Lea Bivins on which ONE atomweights she is impressed by

Lea Bivins is making her debut in ONE Championship at ONE 159, and she says that she looks up to No.1-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex. 'First Moon' Bivins will face 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano in her promotional debut on July 22.

Ahead of her ONE 159 debut, Lea Bivins sat down with SCMP MMA to discuss the fight. The American revealed the atomweight fighters, besides Angela Lee, who impress her the most:

"Well Obviously Victoria [Lee], [Angela's] sister. She's incredibly impressive as well and being able to train with her. Obviously Stamp [Fairtex] is another one. She just fought Angela I think and did amazing as well."

Bivins is debuting in a challenging weight class. ONE Championship boasts a very deep atomweight division with loads of impressive MMA talent. In the interview, she commented on the division and who she would like as a dream match. She explained:

"That division that I'm in is extremely stacked. I don't think a lot of other martial arts organizations have the amount of numbers in atomweight that ONE does... A dream fight probably would be Stamp, I have a lot of respect for her. And I think her Muay Thai is great. Just to be able to be up there with them would be amazing."

See the full interview below:

Lea Bivins and ONE 159

The US-born Lea Bivins will debut at ONE 159 against India's Zeba Bano. Bano will be looking for a victory in this match as she is just coming off a submission loss to Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in May.

Zeba Bano has experience at the national level of kickboxing in India and said in a previous interview that she does not fight just for herself. 'Fighting Queen' spoke to ONE and explained:

“Even today, people don’t want to let girls compete in martial arts... But through this huge platform, I want to represent India on the global stage and want to be a source of inspiration for people.”

In addition to this fight, ONE 159 will be headlined by two title fights. The main event will be for the ONE middleweight title between Dutch double-champion Reinier de Ridder and former champion Vitaly Bigdash.The co-main event will see the ONE atomweight kickboxing champion 'JT' Janet Todd attempt to earn an interim Muay Thai title when she faces Lara Fernandez.

ONE 159 will be broadcast live on July 22 and is sure to be an exciting martial arts event.

