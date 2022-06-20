ONE Championship reveals full card for ONE 159

ONE Championship revealed the full card for its upcoming event, ONE 159, scheduled for Friday, July 22nd. It was previously announced that the two co-main event bouts will have world titles on the line.

Janet Todd aims to become a two-sport world champion when she takes on Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title in the penultimate bout of the card. Meanwhile, two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder will put his ONE middleweight world title on the line against Vitaly Bigdash in the final match of the event.

A strawweight battle between two top contenders will also be featured in the event, with No.2-ranked Bokang Masunyane taking on No.3-ranked Hiroba Minowa. Both fighters are looking to keep their place in the division by bouncing back with a huge win over the other.

Chinese striker Zhang Peiman will be competing on the main card of the event as well. Zhang will take on Russian and European Muay Thai champion Aslanbek Zikreev in a strawweight kickboxing bout. The 18-year-old Chinese striker made a splashing debut in March 2022, knocking out Australian striker Josh Tonna in the second round of their matchup that earned a US $50,000 bonus.

Muangthai PK.Saenchai and Danial Williams will also make their returns to the Circle as they compete against the undefeated Vladimir Kuzmin and promotional newcomer Zelang Zhaxi, respectively.

ONE 159 lead card features new faces, promising contenders

The lead card for ONE 159 promises to be full of excitement as well, with some promising contenders and new faces expected to showcase their talents.

Sinsamut Klinmee is set to take on former world title contender Islam Murtazaev in a lightweight Muay Thai bout. Klinmee is hoping to follow up his huge second-round TKO win over striking legend Nieky Holzken with another impressive win.

Former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov also makes his return to the Circle when he takes on Ariel Sexton in a lightweight MMA bout.

Meanwhile, BJJ stars Jessa Khan and Amanda Alequin will make their first appearances on the global stage of ONE Championship as submission grappling returns for ONE 159.

Here are all the matches happening at ONE 159:

Main Card

Reinier de Ridder (C) vs. Vitaly Bigdash (ONE middleweight world championship)

Janet Todd vs. Lara Fernandez (ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship)

Bokang Masunyane vs. Hiroba Minowa (Strawweight MMA)

Muangthai PK.Saenchai vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Bantamweight Muay Thai)

Zhang Peimian vs. Aslanbek Zikreev (Strawweight kickboxing)

Zelang Zhaxi vs. Danial Williams (Strawweight MMA)

Lead Card

Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Islam Murtazaev (Lightweight Muay Thai)

Ariel Sexton vs. Marat Gafurov (Lightweight MMA)

Jessa Khan vs. Amanda Alequin (atomweight submission grappling)

Jin Tae Ho vs. Valmir da Silva (Welterweight MMA)

Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif vs. Anderson Silva (Heavyweight MMA)

Lea Bivins vs. Zeba Bano (Atomweight MMA)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far