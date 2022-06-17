Watch: Zhang Peimian's high-velocity, impressive debut in the circle

China's Zhang Peimian left quite a memory when he made his debut at ONE Championship earlier this year. The 18-year-old fighter earned a second-round knockout against Australia's Josh Tonna.

While the knockout was impressive, what really made headlines was the incredible speed of 'Fighting Rooster' Peimian. ONE Championship shared a video of his high-velocity debut along with the caption:

"Relive Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian's show-stopping ONE Championship debut against Australian slugger Josh Tonna at ONE: LIGHTS OUT on 11 March 2022!"

The young Chinese fighter left quite a memory for the kickboxing world. Fans were impressed with the speed of Peimian's combinations. He could transition from high to low and deliver crushing body shots.

With his impressive speed and power, 'Fighting Rooster' was able to score multiple knockdowns against 'Timebomb' Tonna to eventually win by knockout. This victory also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship in addition to entering the top five rankings.

In an interview with Min.news, Peimian said:

"I am very excited to enter the top four, but I am not satisfied. 4 knockdowns in two rounds have proved my strength, because I am only 18 years old and growing every day. In China, I am eager to fight, and I believe that in the near future I will win the strawweight challenge! As long as it is ranked ahead of me, I want to fight!"

Asian Persuasion MMA @APMMA_net



The card lived up to its name!



#ONEChampionship

#ONELightsOut Liam Nolan, Iman Barlow, Zhang Peimian, John Lineker, and Thanh Le all picked up Performance Bonuses at ONE: Lights Out, where nine of the ten fights ended with finishes. Eight by KO or TKO!The card lived up to its name! Liam Nolan, Iman Barlow, Zhang Peimian, John Lineker, and Thanh Le all picked up Performance Bonuses at ONE: Lights Out, where nine of the ten fights ended with finishes. Eight by KO or TKO!The card lived up to its name! #ONEChampionship#ONELightsOut https://t.co/syy65LanIN

Chatri Sityodtong impressed by Zhang Peimian

'Fighting Rooster' Peimian not only impressed fans with his speed and knockout power, but he also impressed ONE Championship Chairman Chatri Sityodtong. Regarding the young kickboxer, Sityodtong said that he has high hopes for this fighter:

"I believe that Zhang Peimian can become the next superstar, and I am very much looking forward to his next performance."

In addition to the ONE CEO and fans, Peimian also impressed Tiger Muay Thai Gym who went so far as to call him a prodigy. They shared on Instagram about the same:

"18 year old kickboxing prodigy ... Peimian finishing off a hard pad work session with Kru Boy in the morning Muay Thai class."

Fans of kickboxing are excited about Peimian's future after his impressive debut in ONE Championship. 'Fighting Rooster' Peimian will likely return to the ONE circle later in 2022.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship dominates Josh Tonna en route to a CRUSHING second-round knockout! 🥊



Live & Free In | Watch Live bit.ly/ONELOYT What. A. DEBUT! Zhang Peimiandominates Josh Tonna en route to a CRUSHING second-round knockout! 🥊 #ONELightsOut Live & Free In| Watch Live bit.ly/WatchONE | ONE Super App bit.ly/ONESuperApp | ONE YouTube What. A. DEBUT! Zhang Peimian 🇨🇳 dominates Josh Tonna en route to a CRUSHING second-round knockout! 🥊 #ONELightsOutLive & Free In 🇺🇸 | Watch Live 👉 bit.ly/WatchONE | ONE Super App 👉 bit.ly/ONESuperApp | ONE YouTube 👉 bit.ly/ONELOYT https://t.co/eYtaMJKaz1

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far