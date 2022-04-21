Watch: ONE Championship's most insane finishes of March 2022

ONE Championship had some incredible fights with two major events taking place in the month of March. In a highlight video by ONE Championship, fans can see some amazing finishes from ONE Full Circle and ONE X.

Watch the video below to see all the craziest finishes from ONE Championship in March:

The above clip contains a compilation of the best knockouts from March 2022. These include John Lineker knocking out Bibiano Fernandes to earn the ONE bantamweight championship, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defended his title with a thunderous uppercut knockout against Felipe Lobo and South Korea's Kang Ji Won getting a knockout in the first minute against Paul Elliot.

Fans can also see the highlights leading up to and the finish in the matchup between "Mighty Mouse" Demetrious Johnson and Muay Thai Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. It was a mixed rules bout in which Johnson won via submission.

Additionally, the organization had tons of other highlight finishes, such as heavyweight kickboxer Iraj Azizpour knocking out Ismael Londt, former champion Martin Nguyen finishing Kirill Gorobets with punches in round 3 and Thailand's Sinsamut Klinmee making his debut with a huge knockout over Nieky Holzken.

MMA enthusiasts can also see Chinese kickboxer Zhang Peimian earning a knockout with incredible speed and combinations against Josh Tonna. Zhang Peimian is a fighter to keep an eye on. Plus, "Sexyama" Yoshihiro Akiyama earns an upset knockout against Japanese MMA veteran Shinya Aoki.

ONE Championship has another event scheduled for April 22. ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic will feature the Muay Thai title and kickboxing championship.

ONE Championship CEO on ONE X

In the ONE highlight finishes for March, Angela Lee defended her atomweight title against Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex. This was the headlining fight for ONE X which was a major event and celebrated ten years of ONE.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said the event was perfect. In the post-fight media scrum, he said:

"Man, it was magnificent. It was everything I thought it would be. The co-main and main just blew the stadium away. Just blew the whole world, really, you know? It was insane. So much fun... We’re definitely going to do more special-rules superfights. Definitely. It’s just so interesting, you know? So I think you’re going to see more of those in the future."

ONE X was a major event for the organization and saw some amazing finishes. The promotion has more action planned for their ONE 156: Eersel vs. Sadikovic event on April 22.

Edited by Allan Mathew