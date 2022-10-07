Lea Bivins set to make ONE Championship debut against Noelle Grandjean

Lea Bivins will finally make her ONE Championship debut when she takes on France’s Noelle Grandjean at the end of October.

Bivins and Grandjean are set for an atomweight match at ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade on October 21 at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 20-year-old from Sacramento, California, was supposed to debut in the promotion this past June at ONE 159 against India’s Zeba Bano. However, the match was scrapped after Bano missed weight and pulled out of the bout entirely.

Nevertheless, Lea Bivins is ready for her entry into the world stage. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

“@onechampionship See you soon😉.”

Although Bivins’ home gym is House of Moons in California, the ONE Championship newcomer spent some time in Hawaii and trained with the Lee family's stable, United MMA.

Bivins formed a close relationship with the famed martial arts family when she became teammates with Victoria Lee at the International Martial Arts Federation in 2019.

In a previous interview with South China Morning Post, Lea Bivins described how the Lee siblings made her a better fighter and how they pushed her to the absolute limit.

"They’re beasts out there, they have a whole different training camp. They definitely push the pace, it’s a really hard room to be in. Definitely, there are great competitors like you’re with Christian Lee, Angela Lee, Victoria Lee, and Adrian Lee they’re an amazing martial arts family it was really great to get that experience and that confidence.”

Angela, the oldest of the siblings, is the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion while her younger brother Christian Lee is in his second reign with the ONE lightweight world title.

Victoria Lee is on a stellar start, going 3-0 in ONE Championship, while the youngest Adrian Lee tore up the amateur scene by winning the USFL National Pankration Title and the junior kickboxing title in his native Hawaii earlier this year.

Lea Bivins has always wanted to join ONE Championship

Lea Bivins always knew that her career path would one day lead her into professional mixed martial arts and that ONE Championship would be the organization she was going to join.

Bivins said in the same SCMP interview that she’d always accompany her father, who’s a professional MMA fighter, whenever he trained. This constant tag-along with her dad slowly built her love for the sport.

Before long, Lea Bivins found herself training with the Lees and that was when she truly found the skills that further developed her passion for the craft.

"It’s so amazing honestly ever since I’ve been a little girl I’ve always wanted to get signed by ONE so when I got signed with ONE it was like a dream come true. Some days it feels so surreal too."

