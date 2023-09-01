Leaked Andrew Tate chats allegedly identifies 45 potential victims of grooming and coercion, per reports

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, whose house arrest was absolved last month, now finds himself amid another serious controversy.

As per new findings by the BBC, members of Tate's group War Room have groomed dozens of women into sex work over the last few years.

Leaked internal chats uncovered by the broadcaster have allegedly identified 45 potential victims from 2019 to 2022. However, since the news organization could only procure chats sent over 13 months, the actual number of women victimized by the group is expected to be much higher.

Watch the BBC report on Andrew Tate's War Room below:

As per the findings, War Room's elites, called generals, educate its members through its PHD (Pi***** H**s Degree) course on how to seduce women and eventually coerce them into sex work to drive monetary gains.

However, the former kickboxer's press officer has since hit back on these allegations, stating:

"Another brazen attempt to present one-sided, unverified [allegations against him]."

According to the investigations, although most of War Room's global popularity can be attributed to the Tate brothers, the driving intellectual force of the group is an individual monikered 'Iggy Semmelweiss'.

Tate has previously named War Room as his biggest income driver. If the allegations against the organization stick, it will undoubtedly be a crushing blow to 'Cobra's' finances. War Room costs $ 8,000 a year to join.

Andrew Tate on what made him create War Room

Andrew Tate's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million. However, he wasn't always rich.

So, when Tate finally became successful, he wanted to create a group of like-minded "genuine predators," which led to the creation of War Room. During an appearance on The Ahmad Mahmood Show in 2022, he said:

"I expected once I became rich to meet other men who were rich, focused, intelligent, had their dating lives in order, had their physical health in order, their finances in order... and I got to the top of the mountain, I looked around and realized nobody had it... There was nobody who had it all."

Tate added:

"I wanted a network of genuine predators. I wanted the Freemasons almost... So, I started an organization [War Room] to find those men. So now we have 3,000 members all around the word... So, now I have the greatest network on the face of the planet."

Catch Andrew Tate's comments about War Room below (0:39):