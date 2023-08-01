Kicked-out War Room ex-employee blows whistle on Andrew Tate for misleading ambush PR campaigns and media intimidation

Andrew Tate, a male supremacist influencer, is under house arrest in Romania alongside his brother, facing accusations of exploiting women for explicit content among other serious accusations.

Most recently, leaked texts from Tate's all-men network, the War Room, revealed disturbing allegations of sex trafficking and manipulation of women. Leaked screenshots from the group allegedly exposed his use of isolation tactics and manipulation strategies to coerce women into sex work.

In the past former members have accused the organization of teaching men to adopt a reprehensible mindset of exploiting, manipulating, and using women to fulfill their desires.

Agent Smith @WarRoomExposed More of Andrew Tate's War Room PHD Method Chat Logs Leaked.



Important to note here that one of the "professors", Joe Lampton or better known as Vlad Obu, was arrested for human trafficking as well:

In a shocking development, a former War Room member, who was ousted from the group, recently came forward to reveal disturbing details about Andrew Tate's all-male group.

The ex-employee exposes Tate's alleged involvement in orchestrating misleading ambush PR campaigns and intimidating the media, while also divulging the use of botnets to silence accusers and those attempting to expose him.

EliXAnpa is the first War Room member and former employee of Tate to speak on the record about the global network. Speaking in an interview with The News Movement, he stated:

"We have many Twitter employees, we have Instagram employees, TikTok employees. When we want to, we can delete an account. Our preferred method of choice, because deleting is kind of harsh... For small accounts, we can just murk them and nobody really cares. For bigger accounts, we use a thing called 'PR marketing campaigns', meaning that we have big accounts that side with us with many smaller real looking human like accounts." [comments at 6:15]

EliXAnpa further added that he left the group on amicable terms due to disagreements with some of its teachings. Inside the chat, he encountered what he perceived as misleading advice from certain members. In response, he challenged and exposed the flaws in their arguments, which ultimately led to his removal from the group:

"I go inside the room and I start reading chats and I see really misleading advice from some of the members of the chat. I go and counter it in a way that makes them look silly. So these guys kicked me out." [comments at 8:15]

Kicked-out War Room ex-employee claims Andrew Tate's War Room operates like a cult

Andrew Tate disseminates his teachings through the War Room, a Telegram network that serves as an exclusive platform for his followers.

Within this closed network, Tate shares his ideologies and advice, attracting members with a hefty membership fee. However, recent leaks from the War Room have unveiled disturbing allegations of sex trafficking, manipulation, and exploitation, casting a shadow over Andrew Tate's influence and raising concerns about ethical boundaries and consent.

Speaking about how the War Room operates like a cult in the aforementioned interview, the kicked-out War Room ex-employee stated:

"It's a gradual process. It's not an overnight process that someone gets indoctrinated into the cult that is the War Room. It comes like a thief at night. You don't even notice it. Next thing you know, you're going to all their events and you are part of the cult."