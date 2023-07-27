Leaked chats referring to women as 'assets' show how Andrew Tate allegedly manipulated then to do sex work - "You are never going back"  

Male-supremacist influencer Andrew Tate is facing serious allegations after leaked texts from his all-male network of associates on Telegram called War Room have emerged. The leaked messages shed light on disturbing sex trafficking tactics and how Tate allegedly manipulated women into it.

The controversial influencer, currently under house arrest in Romania alongside his brother, Tristan, is accused of using manipulation and coercion to exploit women in the creation of explicit content.

Amid accusations of sex trafficking by Romanian authorities, Tate has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that he never forced any partners into sex work.

"She’s broke. And she can’t go home. And she can’t leave the house. Man, I sound almost evil. But I’m not."



However, leaked screenshots from 2021 obtained by Rolling Stones spin a different narrative. The explosive messages uncover Andrew Tate's alleged manipulation tactics and spark alarming concerns over consent and ethical boundaries in relationships.

The retired kickboxer used isolation tactics and sought feedback from War Room members on strategies like "good cop bad cop" to coerce them into creating sexualized content online.

On top of that, Andrew Tate disturbingly shares screenshots of women's Instagram photos, degradingly labeling them as "assets". He also mentions convincing an "Ibiza asset" to participate in OnlyF*ns and boasts about a forthcoming writeup detailing his explosive tactics.

He later shares a photo of two women living together, who have now been identified as alleged victims of the Tates' sex trafficking operation according to Romanian prosecutors. Tate then reveals his manipulative strategy, weaving lies to ensnare one woman, rendering her defensive and entirely dependent on him.

In the alleged leaked messages, Tate boldly reframes the lack of consent as an exhilarating challenge and a chance for enlightenment among his disciples. To him, it epitomizes the ultimate test in their profession, prompting him to reveal a meticulous roadmap of his strategies if they dare embrace it. He reportedly wrote:

"Since she [an alleged victim] moved [to Bucharest] she’s been fed. But nothing else. She’s broke. And she can’t go home. And she can’t leave the house. Man, I sound almost evil. But I’m not. I’m a shepherd leading the sheep. She doesn’t realize that following me makes life better for her.”

Amid these allegations and fresh developments in the ongoing Tate saga, a spokesperson for Tate claimed that the leaked screenshots are part of a smear campaign against the brothers and points to a perceived lack of fair treatment for evidence supporting their innocence.

Andrew Tate denies allegations of luring Playboy model to Romania

Andrew Tate recently denied Playboy model Carla Howe's accusations of attempting to lure her to Romania.

Howe recounted her experience with Tate, sharing how he showered her with compliments on Instagram before turning controlling and aggressive. The Playboy model shared a video in which she was seen approaching Tate during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Deji Olatunji exhibition bout in Dubai.

In response to the accusations, Tate refuted the claims, tweeting that he simply wanted to watch the fight when Howe confronted him at an event. Tate wrote:

"I literally said go away I want to watch the fight."

