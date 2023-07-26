Andrew Tate refutes allegations of trying to lure former Playboy model to Romania as video emerges of her talking to him during fight

Andrew Tate has come forward to dismiss claims made by Playboy model Carla Howe earlier this year. Howe alleged that Tate tried to lure her to his Romanian hideaway. Tate is currently under house arrest along with his brother Tristan, as part of a human trafficking and rape probe in Romania.

In her statements, Howe revealed that she felt fortunate to have avoided falling victim to Tate's advances. According to her, Tate initially showered her with compliments and romantic messages after they connected on Instagram.

However, she soon became aware of a darker side to his personality, describing his messages as "controlling and aggressive." Howe disclosed that Tate attempted to prohibit her from going on holiday with her friends, insisting that she should "obey" him.

Carla Howe's decision to share her unsettling encounter has shed light on the alleged tactics employed by the controversial influencer, sparking public scrutiny and concern.

Radar Online @radar_online A former Playboy model who exchanged private messages with controversial media personality Andrew Tate claims he tried to 'lure her' to Romania before his arrest. radaronline.com/p/playboy-mode…

Carla Howe confronted Andrew Tate at the Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Olatunji fight in Dubai and released the video with the caption, "When you finally meet the guy who slid in your DMs."

Needless to say, Tate has vehemently refuted Howe's claims and launched a fresh tweet to defend himself. He wrote:

"I literally said go away I want to watch the fight."

Check out Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate fires back at Donald Cerrone with bold challenge after kickboxing career insult

Internet sensation Andrew Tate found himself in a verbal tussle with former UFC fighter Donald Cerrone during a live YouTube stream on influencer Adin Ross' channel.

Tate responded to Cerrone's criticism of his kickboxing career, swiftly dismissing the UFC legend's opinion by highlighting his impressive 88-fight record and four-time world champion status.

Unfazed by Cerrone's remarks, Tate confidently invited the recently retired MMA fighter to test his fighting skills face-to-face, boldly declaring:

“If he thinks I can’t fight, then if he wants to tell me to my face and kick my a**, he’s welcome to try. I strongly believe he will regret that decision and that’s as far as I need to take it."

Tate couldn't resist taking a jab at Cerrone's career, pointing out his first-round TKO loss against Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Check out Tate's comments below: