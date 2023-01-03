Who is Carla Howe? Model claims Andrew Tate attempted to lure her to Romania with "controlling and aggressive messages"

Following controversial influencer Andrew Tate’s arrest on December 29, 2022, 32-year-old model Carla Howe claimed that he tried luring her to his Romanian residence previously with his "controlling and aggressive messages." Howe shared with her friends her fortunate escape from the clasp of Tate, who has been charged with alleged human trafficking and non-consensual p*rnography.

Carla Howe used to work as a model for the American magazine Playboy. She shared that when she first started talking to Andrew Tate on social media in February 2022, the influencer showered her with compliments and sent her romantic messages.

But the tone of the messages soon turned toxic and became “controlling and aggressive”. Even though they had met, Tate's messages became possessive and jealous. Howe further claimed that Andrew Tate even banned her from holidaying in Spain with one of her female friends and insisted that she had to "obey" him.

The duo continued talking even after that and Tate soon asked her to visit him in Romania. In response, Carla Howe told him that she could not go to another country to meet a person whom she had never met in real life before. Howe later reconsidered her decision and agreed to travel to Romania in August 2022 with a friend.

However, due to Tate’s account ban on Instagram at the time, their conversation came to an abrupt end and prevented Carla from traveling to Romania.

"I had a lucky escape": Carla Howe believes she was Andrew Tate's potential victim from his antics

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Andrew Tate along with his brother Tristan Tate and two other women were arrested from their residence in Romania. According to reports, one of the two women is 28-year-old Georgiana Naghel, an American model who is thought to be the former kickboxer's girlfriend.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Me and my castle Me and my castle https://t.co/juxkDm3qXw

The other woman is 32-year-old Luana Radu, an ex-police officer who is based in Bucharest, Romania’s capital. She left her job at the police department eight years ago and started working in the webcam industry.

The two women have allegedly coerced and controlled about six females who were kept in Tate’s house in Romania as prisoners and were forced to partake in social media p*rnographic content.

The US embassy in Bucharest raised concerns regarding an American woman being held in the city against her will. The alarm prompted Romanian investigators to start probing into Andrew Tate. The said woman is aged 22 and her name hasn’t been disclosed for legal reasons. She somehow managed to get to her mobile and called her boyfriend in the US, who then alerted the embassy in Bucharest.

Howe told her friends about her presumption that she was probably one of Tate’s intended victims as his tactics bore a chilling similarity to how he lured the other six women who were kept at his house.

She said that when Andrew Tate wanted her to come to Romania, she was tempted. She further told her friends:

“I had a lucky escape. I thought I would give him a chance and was tempted to have a relationship with him.”

However, Tate’s arrest made her think that if she had given in to his persistence, it could have ended terribly for her. Howe added:

“I’d probably have ended up not leaving the house ever.”

One of Carla Howe’s friends said that Tate told the former that she could not talk to other men or even go to a party. He even warned her:

“You better not cheat on me.”

Reportedly, Tate also said things to Howe like:

“You need to obey me. I’m your man.”

Carla Howe and Andrew Tate finally met in Dubai for the first time in December 2022 when the former flew out to the Middle-Eastern country for a match between Deji Olatunji and Floyd Mayweather where she acted as a ring girl.

Carla Howe has appeared in several music videos

Howe’s birthplace is Berkshire, United Kingdom. She later lived in Los Angeles for 10 years when she moved into the Playboy mansion owned by American publisher Hugh Hefner in 2011.

The model has over 708,000 followers on Instagram, where she has been posting since 2013.

Carla Howe rose to fame after working with a number of prominent media houses. She has also starred in several music videos for artists like Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, and Tinie Tempah.

She also appeared in shows like Snog Marry Avoid on BBC Three and Facejacker on Channel 4. The 32-year-old’s estimated current net worth is reportedly $5 million.

