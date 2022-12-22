Snoop Dogg UK and Ireland Tour 2023: Rescheduled dates, tickets, where to buy, venues, and more

American rapper and singer Snoop Dogg has announced the rescheduled tour dates for his 2023 UK and Ireland tour. The singer had previously cancelled all his non-US tour dates back in May, owing to “unforseen scheduling conflicts.”

Following the rescheduled dates, his tour will kick off on March 14, 2022, at the SSE Arena in Belfast. The tour will go on until March 28 at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. The artist will also make stops in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Dublin, and Leeds.

Snoop Dogg’s tour will feature special guests including Warren G, Obie Trice, Tha Dogg Pound, and D12. Additionally, he will be joined by Irish rap duo Versatile and Xzibit on select dates.

Nik @ThingsByNik Bought tickets for this Snoop Dogg tour in 2019. It has been postponed about 4 times so far. Will these new dates in March 2023 finally happen?… Let’s hope so! 🤞🏻 Bought tickets for this Snoop Dogg tour in 2019. It has been postponed about 4 times so far. Will these new dates in March 2023 finally happen?… Let’s hope so! 🤞🏻 https://t.co/GGTlg2DjK4

Earlier this year, the Drop It Like Its Hot artist had cancelled his non-US tour dates, that were a part of his I Wanna Thank Me tour. The tour was announced in support of the rapper's seventeenth studio album of the same name which was released in August 2019 via Doggy Style Records. It featured guest artists including Rick Rock, Chris Brown, and Anitta, among others.

You can check all the rescheduled tour dates here:

March 14, 2023 – Belfast, SSE Arena

March 15, 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena

March 16, 2023 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

March 21, 2023 – London, O2 Arena

March 26, 2023 – Dublin, 3Arena

March 27, 2023 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

March 28, 2023 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Tickets for the tour, which were purchased earlier by fans, can be used for the shows if they have not returned them already. For fans who had not bought tickets for his previously cancelled tour dates, they can purchase new ones starting December 22 via Ticketmaster.

Snoop Dogg’s cancelled shows also had Australian dates. However, the singer has not announced the rescheduled dates for Australia at the time of writing this article.

The singer recently performed at the Spokane Arena concert in Washington and also organised his High Hopes concert series in November, which saw some great performances by a number of artists including American hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. They were backed by legendary rap artists Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, Warren G, Xzibit, Cypress Hill, and Tha Dogg Pound.

Snoop Dogg gets 17 million votes as singer runs poll asking if he should take over Twitter

Snoop Dogg @SnoopDogg Should I run Twitter ? Should I run Twitter ?

In recent news, Snoop Dogg recently ran a poll on Twitter, asking if he should take over the platform. The singer posted the poll shortly after Twitter owner Elon Musk also ran a poll asking if he should step down. Snoop Dogg, in his poll, wrote:

“Should I run Twitter?”

He received an overwhelming response from his fans who noted that he should go for it, with over a million fans voting in his favor, which totalled to 81 per cent saying "Yes."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.

While Snoop received a overwhelmingly positive response, Elon Musk’s tweet saw 57 per cent of votes asking him to step down, while the remaining 47 per cent wanted Musk to stay as the CEO. Musk had also noted that he would abide by the results of the poll. Last month, he had expressed that he does not want to be the CEO of any company.

