Born in Washington, DC and raised in the UK, ‘Top G’ initially fought as a professional kickboxer, primarily between 2007 and 2016. He put together an impressive record of 76-9 during this time and won numerous titles. He also competed in MMA briefly, compiling a record of 2-1.

However, it was a 2016 appearance on UK reality show Big Brother that really shot Tate to fame. After it was revealed that he had made sexist and racist comments on Twitter, ‘Top G’ was swiftly removed from the show after just six days.

At this time, another allegation was made against the kickboxer, namely that he had struck a woman with a belt. A video of this incident making its way into the media. The video largely disappeared following this initial emergence, but has recently returned to YouTube.

Tate later denied that this video showed genuine violence against women, instead comparing the incident to 50 Shades of Grey and insisting that it was consensual.

Unfortunately for ‘Top G’, this was only the first instance of an allegation of violence against women made against him.

Andrew Tate was accused of rape by three women who now plan to sue him

Earlier this year, it emerged that three unidentified women from the UK intend to sue Andrew Tate for damages after he allegedly raped and abused them in 2015.

Andrew Tate: Three women to sue influencer claiming he raped and abused them

At the time, Tate was running a webcam studio, using numerous girls as models. The women in question worked for ‘Top G’ as webcam models, and their allegations reportedly include rape and numerous form of assault.

According to a recent report, Tate was investigated on suspicion of rape in 2015, and was actually arrested three times by Hertfordshire police. However, the case was eventually abandoned.

One of the women was quoted as stating the following:

“To have seen Andrew Tate’s rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were sexually and physically abused by him.”

Andrew Tate allegedly choked a woman unconscious

Another allegation to emerge against Andrew Tate comes from a woman spoken to by the BBC and identified by the pseudonym ‘Evie’. The woman claims that she met ‘Top G’ in a bar in Luton, UK in August 2014, when she was 20 years old.

The allegation suggests that Tate had consensual sex with her, but suddenly became violent and choked her unconscious. According to the woman, when she came around, ‘Top G’ was still having sex with her.

Later, he allegedly made violent threats against her. The woman stated the following:

“He kept saying, I own you, you belong to me. All throughout the night he was being fairly aggressive and saying horrible things.”

Tate has denied these allegations, claiming that any acts he engaged in with the woman were consensual.

Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania for various charges of violence against women

The most serious charge of violence against women hanging over Tate stems from his 2022 arrest in his adopted country of Romania. ‘Top G’ was arrested by Romanian police following a tip-off that a woman was being held against her will in the home shared with his brother Tristan.

According to reports, the Tate brothers and two further suspects were charged with rape, forming an organised crime group, and human trafficking. Allegations included forcing the victims to perform pornography through violence and coercion.

Tate was initially jailed while awaiting trial for these charges, but earlier this year, he was released following an appeal and placed under house arrest instead. ‘Top G’ remains under house arrest, although he has regularly taken to social media to plead his innocence. This period is set to end this month, although it may be extended further.

Andrew Tate was banned from numerous social media sites, including TikTok

Tate might’ve shot to fame partly through social media sites, but he’s also been banned from many of them for his controversial views on women. In one infamous clip that was posted to TikTok, ‘Top G’ spoke about how he might behave if he was accused by a woman of cheating:

- he says in one video, acting out how he'd attack a woman if she accused him of cheating.



"It's bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up bitch"

Another highly controversial clip saw Tate claim that rape victims should “bear some responsibility” for the attacks they suffered:

- Andrew Tate Explaining Why He Said Women Should Take Some Responsibility For Being Raped -

In response to these clips, ‘Top G’ was banned from TikTok, and bans from both Facebook and Instagram quickly followed:

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram

No criminal charges seem to have been levied at Tate for his social media posts, but due to the content he was posting, he has been accused of negatively influencing young men and encouraging misogyny.

