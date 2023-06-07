Andrew Tate's spokesperson presents his side amidst allegations of choking a woman unconscious during s*x

Andrew Tate has once again been accused of sexual assualt, this time by a woman going by the pseudonym of Alice.

The 30 year old woman is planning on suing 'Cobra', according to reports, and claimed that Tate continued having s*x with her after strangling her unconscious in 2013.

Alice spoke to Sky News and said this:

"We were having s*x and he put his hands round my throat and strangled me until I lost consciousness. And when I came round he was still having s*x with me, still on top of me." H/t Sky News.com

A spokesperson for Andrew Tate has now responded to the recent allegations made against 'Cobra'. They said this:

"We understand there is a lot of interest surrounding Andrew at the moment; however, he vehemently denies these accusations and does not condone violence of any kind towards women. All sexual acts that Andrew has partaken in have been consensual and agreed upon before by both parties"

The new sexual assault allegations that Andrew Tate faces come days after his viral interview with the BBC.

'Cobra' sat down with Lucy Williamson in hopes of having the opportunity to clarify his stance on a number of issues. However, Williamson and Tate continually butted heads over what he believed were loaded questions, to the point that she shut down the interview.

Following the interview, Andrew Tate took to Twitter to send a message to the 'legacy media' around the world. He said this:

"I want to make it very clear that the legacy media, which I enjoyed the company of today, have made a massive mistake and missed the chance to do some genuinely enjoyable journalism. After being unfairly incarcerated in a Romanian dungeon, I thought that even the BBC - in even its arrogance and hubris - would be smart enough to come to me after 6 months and be the first interview I gave to the matrix..."

Watch the full video below:

