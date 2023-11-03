Leaked documents reveal CM Punk was paid over $1M for disaster MMA debut against Mickey Gall

Leaked documents have revealed CM Punk's payout from his disastrous MMA debut against Mickey Gall.

The ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals recently delivered a massive blow to the UFC's efforts to strip the class-action status from a lawsuit involving MMA fighters seeking unpaid wages. The court's decision means that a trial will be scheduled for next year.

The lawsuit, which has been filed by multiple former fighters, accuses the UFC of engaging in practices that hindered competition, such as market monopolization and suppressing fighter pay, between 2010 and 2017. As a result, the documents have been made accessible to the public, and many fighters' payouts have been leaked as well.

The same happened with that of CM Punk, who made his UFC debut in 2018 against Mickey Gall. The former WWE superstar had a disastrous start to his rather short-lived MMA career, as he ended up losing via submission in the very first round.

According to the documents obtained by Bloody Elbow, CM Punk made $1,042,736 for his debut against Mickey Galli.

When Dana White urged CM Punk to retire at post-fight presser

After suffering a submission loss in his UFC debut in 2017, the former WWE superstar returned for his second MMA bout in 2018 at UFC 225. However, his return against Mike Jackson didn't go as planned as well, and he ended up suffering a unanimous decision loss. It is worth noting that the decision was later overturned after Jackson tested positive for Marijuana.

Following the fight, Dana White weighed in on the Punk's second-ever fight inside the octagon at the post-fight press conference. Suggesting that the former WWE superstar should call it a "wrap," White said:

“It should be a wrap. The guy is 39 years old. I love the guy, he’s the nicest guy in the world. We gave him two shots and he had a lot of heart tonight in this fight and, yeah, I think he should call it a wrap. ... He got clipped a lot in that fight tonight. It looked like he was hurt bad a couple of times. He stayed in there, he went for three rounds.”

Catch his comments below: