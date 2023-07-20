Leaked Tyson Fury message gives massive hint at Francis Ngannou fight purse

Tyson Fury is set to enter the squared circle against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou later this October. Since the announcement, many have questioned Fury's decision of wanting to fight Ngannou rather than defend his heavyweight championship against a ranked opponent.

However, it looks like Fury's sole motive behind agreeing to fight Ngannou was money as revealed by former WBC champion Carl Froch. During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Froch revealed his conversation with 'The Gypsy King' where he spoke about getting paid more to fight 'The Predator' than any other opponent. He said:

“He sent me a message saying, ‘Listen, it’s about the money. It’s the biggest fight in heavyweight boxing'. That's what he said to me. And it's like, you’re gonna be getting paid more now for this fight than any other fight you would’ve taken? That's a bigger fight than you fighting Usyk? He was like, ‘Yeah, it’s a bigger fight; I’m getting paid more than I would’ve got.’”

Catch Carl Froch's comments in the video below (4:22)

It is worth noting that Tyson Fury was reportedly set to get paid nearly $30 million for his potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk. While the negotiations for the bout ultimately fell through, it seems to have turned out in favor of Fury who will reportedly get paid around $50 million for his fight against Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury called Tom Aspinall to prepare for Francis Ngannou

'The Gypsy King' wants to train with UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall who is set to enter the octagon this weekend against Marcin Tybura. During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Aspinall revealed that he got a call from Fury.

While Tom Aspinall hasn't joined Tyson Fury's training camp yet, he spoke about talking to the boxing heavyweight champion following his bout this weekend. Aspinall said:

"Tyson actually called me the other day, and wants me to help him with his training camp, so that’ll be interesting... I think so, I think so, yeah, we’re going to chat after the fight, I’ll give him a ring next week and we’ll go over whatever he wants to do and we’ll see."

Catch Tom Aspinall's comments in the video below (17:35):