"Learn how to close your fists" - Henry Cejudo sends a straightforward message to Song Yadong about rematch despite Dana White's blatant refusal

Henry Cejudo has called out for a rematch with Song Yadong despite Dana White dismissing it. Cejudo expressed his confidence in defeating Yadong and asked to face him inside the octagon again.

In hopes of getting back in title contention, Cejudo took on Yadong in a bantamweight clash at UFC Seattle this past weekend at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The former two-division champion, who came back from retirement for a second stint in the promotion in 2023, entered the fight with two consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, Yadong was 3-2 in his last five octagon bouts, with the most recent being a unanimous decision loss to Petr Yan at UFC 299 last year. Despite making a strong start, Cejudo's plans were derailed as he was accidentally poked in the eye in the third round, following which he claimed he was unable to see.

This forced the referee to end the bout and Yadong was subsequently awarded a technical decision victory.

In the post-fight press conference, when White was asked about a potential rematch between Cejudo and Yadong, the UFC CEO stated that he isn't interested in scheduling a second matchup between them, saying:

''Not at all, not even a little bit, I just don’t want to see it again…you want to see it again? We should probably do it in a couple of months? No.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (via MMA Junkie's X post):

Cejudo has reiterated his desire for a rematch with Yadong in his latest X post, despite White's refusal, writing:

''Run it back @danawhite !!!@SongYadongLFG you told me you wanted a rematch. Your face at the end says it all. You know you didn’t defeat me. Learn how to close your fists and sign the damn contract!''

Check out the post below:

Demetrious Johnson reacts to Henry Cejudo's loss at UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo's loss against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle prompted reactions from the entire MMA community, including former rival Demetrious Johnson, who expressed his thoughts on Cejudo's performance in his latest YouTube video.

Johnson suggested that Cejudo will not have many opportunities in the UFC, citing his three-fight losing streak and that he should consider hanging up his gloves for good. 'Mighty Mouse' said:

''Now he’s on a three-fight losing streak, what is he doing next? I don’t see the point of it… The likelihood of Henry Cejudo getting opportunities to keep on fighting number one contenders over and over again, I just don’t see it happening. Not saying that it can’t, but I don’t see it happening…man almost went blind… He’s got a great podcast with Kamaru Usman, two beautiful children, [a] beautiful wife, businesses, there’s no reason to fight and keep risking his health.”

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (10:34):

