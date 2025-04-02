  • home icon
“Leave my mark” - Asa Ten Pow honored to duel a legendary Muay Thai figure like Seksan

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 02, 2025 09:14 GMT
Asa Ten Pow and Seksan Or Kwanmuang - Photo by ONE Championship
Asa Ten Pow and Seksan Or Kwanmuang - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE Championship Muay Thai star 'The American Ninja' Asa Ten Pow of the United States is looking to snap a recent skid by taking home one of the biggest wins of his career this weekend.

The 35-year-old Florida Kickboxing Academy draws his toughest test yet in the world's largest martial arts organization when he faces 'The Man Who Yields To No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang, and Asa Ten Pow says he is honored to face such an icon.

He told Combat Sports Today in a recent interview:

"Yeah, getting the marquee fights with these guys that are legends in the sports. I mean, that's where I strive to be at being able to just be in the same conversation with them, and, you know, getting the chance to compete with them as well. And, leave my mark. And just show who I am against some of these legends. And you know, that's definitely why I got in this game, for sure."
'The American Ninja' is coming for Seksan's scalp and fans won't have to wait long to see Asa Ten Pow back in action this weekend.

Asa Ten Pow and Seksan Or Kwanmuang do battle in highly anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'The American Ninja' Asa Ten Pow will look to get back into the win column when he faces Muay Thai icon 'The Man Who Yields To No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang of Thailand.

The two lock horns in a three-round catchweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by C. Naik
