“LEAVE MY HOUSE ALONE AND GO FIND THE FU***NG KIDS” - Tristan Tate lashes out at city police after teenager and infant go missing in Bucharest

Tristan Tate, the younger sibling of the controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his most trusted associate, recently lashed out at the allocation of significant Romanian law enforcement resources towards the investigation of the Tate brothers' legal case.

Tristan, in tandem with his older sibling, currently confronts grave allegations in Romania, encompassing charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and the establishment of a criminal syndicate for the exploitation of women. Both siblings have vehemently refuted these accusations.

The brothers had previously been subjected to house arrest following their release from prison in March 2023 (arrested in December 2022). They were subsequently placed under judicial supervision by a Romanian court for a period of 60 days from August 4 to October 2, according to a court statement.

Tristan Tate, deeply aggrieved by the relentless surveillance of his phone conversations, finds himself in a disconcerting situation where a 14-year-old and a 1-year-old have mysteriously disappeared in the Bucharest area. In response, Tate expressed his discontent on X (formerly Twitter), vehemently criticizing the police's actions while also sharing a city-wide search alert for the missing children. Tate wrote:

"You know what makes me sad? A city-wide alert was just sent out to all phones in the Bucharest area. A 14-year-old and a 1-year-old have gone missing. And as we speak, police resources are being used to watch and listen to me. LEAVE MY HOUSE ALONE AND GO FIND THE FU**ING KIDS."

Tristan Tate denounces "loverboy method" accusations in candid interview

In a recent candid interview, Tristan Tate confronted allegations surrounding his alleged use of the "loverboy method" to manipulate and ensnare young women. While his older brother, Andrew Tate, is renowned for his contentious viewpoints on diverse subjects, Tristan, often echoing his sibling's distinctive rhetoric, has also garnered notoriety through his own penchant for sparking debates.

Speaking with Antena3 CNN, Tristan Tate vehemently refuted these allegations, emphasizing their lack of substance and their alleged motive of tarnishing both his and his brother's reputations. He pointed out the absence of any financial evidence to support the claims, questioning why he would engage in such activities for free, especially considering his successful and public life. Tate stated:

"I spent my entire life with no criminal record at 33 years old, I have no criminal record in any country in the world. So, I'm already a multimillionaire, a public person, I'm famous, I'm successful, I have a daughter and at 33 I decide 'hmm... let's start an organized criminal gang that makes them do TikTok, why? Oh for free, just to do crime'. So I think exploitation needs money to prove exploitation."

