"Leaving our flag on the highest" - Fans marvel at Colombian striker Jordan Estupinan's gritty win over Ali Saldoev

ONE Championship's flyweight Muay Thai roster is one of the most stacked divisions within the promotion, and Jordan Estupinan is quickly making a name for himself among fans because of his highly engaging fighting style.
The Colombian star was tasked with opening the ONE Fight Night 31 card last Friday, May 2, where he went toe-to-toe with the hard-hitting Ali Saldoev. The legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, hosted the event.
Estupinan left little to the imagination as he thoroughly dissected the Archangel Michel affiliate throughout all three rounds to notch his second consecutive win in ONE.
The world's largest martial arts promotion posted 'Panda Kick' celebrating his victory in an Instagram post, which can be seen below:
In the comments section, fans congratulated the young star on his performance, writing:
"🔥🔥🔥@jhordanestupinan a brutal fight 👏👏👏 thank you for leaving our flag on the highest 🇨🇴 🥇"
"@jhordanestupinan 🧨🧨 the best twins in @onechampionship 🇨🇴🐼⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐"
"Very technical, very calm, showed character 👏👏👏👏 congratulations."
"🔥🔥🔥 esooool, Colombia on the top. Pure talent and discipline 👏"
"Colombians dominating in all areas of the world 👏 🇨🇴"
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.
Jordan Estupinan hoping to have the same success as his twin
Jordan Estupinan wants to experience the same success that his twin brother, fellow flyweight Muay Thai rising star Johan, is enjoying under the ONE banner.
In the post-event interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin, he stated:
"What I can promise you is that next time it's going to be amazing. Very good show. I want to be as amazing as my brother. So, you know, that's the standard."
Watch the entire interview below: