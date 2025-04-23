Legendary announcer Bruce Buffer issues final verdict on Logan Paul potentially competing in the UFC octagon: "He's a supreme athlete"

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer recently weighed in on WWE star Logan Paul's potential debut in the octagon. The 67-year-old believes in the YouTuber's abilities to make it big in MMA, referring to him as a "supreme athlete."

'Maverick' had previously expressed his interest in competing in the UFC on multiple occasions. Among his credentials to fight in MMA, Paul's high school wrestling background is often mentioned. His highly respected performance in the WWE is also a factor in his potential entry into the promotion.

Although the older Paul brother has doubters, it seems the UFC announcer supports his journey. Expressing his admiration for the 30-year-old's athletic abilities, Buffer had this to say to TMZ Sports:

"He's got a pedigree in collegiate wrestling, if im not mistaken. He's quite the athlete. One thing about Logan is, he's a supreme athlete. He's boxed, he's doing the wrestling. If he trains, right? properly for MMA, I think he could compete in the UFC."

When asked about Buffer potentially training Paul, he said:

"I'm not a trainer. Logan, if you're gonna train with somebody, train with the best. I'm sure Logan could definitely afford a trainer. Any matchup, just to watch Logan walk into the octagon would bring a lot of eyeballs to the sport from his fanbase. I'm sure they would pick a very exciting opponent, if and when that ever happens."

Check out Bruce Buffer's comments below (2:40):

Logan Paul claims Dana White ignored him after UFC 300 and The Sphere request

WWE star Logan Paul recently revealed that he had pitched a potential undercard fight at UFC 300 or The Sphere to Dana White. However, he claimed that the UFC CEO ignored his request, despite being cordial to him on previous occasions.

In an episode of Impaulsive, Paul touched on how his wrestling background and sparring sessions with UFC fighters gave him the confidence to transition to MMA.

'Maverick' said:

"My skill is wrestling. [My sparring session] was with Paulo Costa. I could get one for the right opponent. I told Dana [White], for UFC 300, I texted him, I said, 'Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard of The Sphere'. Basically completely ignored me. Which I think spoke volumes. I haven't bothered him about it since."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

