Kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr gunning for 100th career win in "one last dance" for ONE Championship

It could soon be the end of the line for legendary Australian fighter ‘The Gunslinger’ John Wayne Parr.

The 45-year-old veteran has had over 150 professional fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing and boxing. Parr is one of the most recognizable names in the combat sports community. He is currently at 99-34 in his legendary kickboxing career and is gunning for that elusive 100th victory.

In a recent post on his official Instagram account, Parr shared a screenshot of a message he received from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the message, Sityodtong said he was happy ‘The Gunslinger’ was fully recovered from his injuries and is good to go for perhaps the final fight of his illustrious career.

The caption on his post read:

“Last night getting a message from Mr @yodchatri about my health and one last dance for @onechampionship. At 45yo I have come to the conclusion that I’m no longer a young man in this sport. I’m currently on 99wins and have decided I’ll try one more time to try and achieve greatness of reaching 100wins before hanging them up forever. A massive thank you to Mr Yodchatri for allowing me to fight on the biggest Muay Thai stage in the world to finish my career 🙏🏻!”

“One last dance” for John Wayne Parr in ONE Championship

John Wayne Parr joined ONE Super Series -- ONE Championship’s all-striking league in April 2021. He made his promotional debut against Dutch striking superstar Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken in what was viewed as a superfight.

The bout took place at “ONE on TNT III” with Holzken taking home a spectacular second-round technical knockout victory via head kick. While Parr showed flashes of his usual brilliance, he did appear a step behind the majority of the fight. It was no doubt an indication that the end of an era was upon us.

Parr replied to Sityodtong’s post:

“@yodchatri. Amazing sir. Thank you for the opportunity to have my retirement fight on @onechampionship. The final dream.”

After more than two decades of excellence, and providing fans with indelible memories inside the ring, ‘The Gunslinger’ is ready to hang up his gloves for good.

