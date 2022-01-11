Nieky Holzken confirms next ONE Super Series fight on Instagram

Nieky Holzken is prepared to do everything he can to get another shot at the ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing world title.

Per his latest Instagram post, the multi-time kickboxing world champion will soon return to the Circle.

“Soon news for my next fight @onechampionship”

It seems clear that the fighter nicknamed ‘The Natural’ is ready for more opportunities under the ONE Super Series banner. Holzken seemingly wants to keep active to get his hands on division king Regian Eersel once again.

Nieky Holzken reminded the combat sports world of his intentions in his two recent outings in the promotion, both of which ended via devastating finish.

At ONE: Big Bang II in November 2020, the ONE Super Series star uncorked a perfect liver shot which folded Elliot Compton in half. The Dutchman dominated the fight with his long range and striking technicality until the knockout arrived at 1:36 in the opening round.

In April last year, he switched from kickboxing to Muay Thai to take on one of the discipline’s greatest warriors in John Wayne Parr.

Again, the kickboxing icon finished the contest in style, connecting with a head kick which earned him his third knockout in Asia's largest martial arts organization.

His only two defeats in the ONE circle have come against ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel.

Nieky Holzken’s boxing likely to propel him to another win

There has been no confirmation on who the Dutchman will face in his ONE return, but one thing is certain, the 38-year-old’s boxing skills will once again be on display.

His main foundation to his dominance in kickboxing is his knowledge of sweet science. The Helmond native started training in boxing at 10 years old.

His footwork, punches, and the way he ducks and evades rival’s shots are very similar to a standard boxer’s movements. Not many in the kickboxing ring can match him punch-for-punch.

That, coupled with his aggressive and fast-paced kickboxing style he picked up from the late Ramon Dekkers, has seen him rack up 58 knockouts in 94 wins.

Edited by Josh Evanoff