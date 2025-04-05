"Legendary," "This was like 5 years ago idiot" - Fans react to Dillon Danis claiming to pull savage prank on KSI

Dillon Danis seemingly pulled a savage prank on bitter rival KSI as he posted a hilarious video on his X page that showed a topless photograph of a bulked up 'JJ' displayed on an advertisement truck's giant screen.

Danis was scheduled to clash with KSI in a boxing match under Misfits Boxing on March 29, 2025. However, the latter withdrew from the bout due to health concerns, leaving Danis furious and without an opponent. The BJJ specialist also speculated that the YouTube star was faking his health problems to avoid fighting him.

There have been a lot of back-and-forth exchanges of insults and heated incidents between 'The Nightmare' and Danis over the past few months. One noteworthy incident was 'JJ' slapping Danis in the face with a pancake during their face-off at a press conference leading up to the fight. The fact that the fight has been postponed does not seem to have cooled things down as the two continue to fire shots at each other.

Danis appears to take credit for the prank as the caption on his recent post read:

"Got you a little gift @KSI"

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

The post instantly sparked fan reactions on the platform as X users began to flood the comments section of Danis' post, with two users commenting:

"Legendary"

"This was like 5 years ago you idiot"

Others commented:

"Your broke a*s probably can't afford that"

"Mate nothing will beat the pancake slap"

"Bulk season is back"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @dillondanis on X]

Dillon Danis is set to take on UFC legend Tony Ferguson in the GFL

An MMA fight between former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis and UFC icon Tony Ferguson has been officially announced for May 25, 2025, in the Global Fight League (GFL).

This will be 'El Cucuy's' first fight since he announced his departure from UFC. Ferguson is currently riding a bizarre eight-fight losing streak, with his last victory coming against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone back in 2019, which marked the end of a historic 12-fight win streak. The 41-year-old will look to return to the win column with a victory over Danis in May.

On the other hand, Danis has not competed in MMA since 2019, when he submitted Max Humphrey at Bellator 222. The submission specialist will be looking to improve his professional MMA record to 3-0 with a victory over Ferguson later this year.

