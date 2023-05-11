Legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer shares why he never rehearses before events

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has established himself as one of the most iconic voices in the sport, delivering electrifying introductions for fighters as they step into the octagon. With his distinctive voice and energetic style, Buffer has become synonymous with the UFC and is highly regarded by fans and fighters alike.

In a recent Twitter post, the legendary UFC announcer shared that he never rehearses before starting a show. Instead, he prefers to warm up and prepare himself physically and mentally. He claims that in order to uplift the crowd and ignite passion and energy among fans inside the arena, he enters his own 'Bufferzone,' allowing him to solely focus on the fighters as he announces their names.

"People ask if I rehearse before a show, which I never do. I like to warm-up in the octagon to be ready to roar, especially before the main events such as here at UFC 288. When I'm about to announce our octagon warriors, I put myself mentally and physically into my own 'Bufferzone' mode to give them all the passion and energy I can, to take them to a higher level than they already are. While blocking out all around me, allowing me to solely focus on the fighters when I go face to face with them looking into their eyes of the tiger."

This led to many fans praising the legendary announcer in the comments.

Check out some comments below:

"Legend! This ongoing passion is what makes one of the greatest announcers of all time. Respect."

"Legend! This ongoing passion is what makes one of the greatest announcers of all time. Respect."

"Glad I got to hear it live."

"You’re the man! BRUUUUUUUCE!!!!!"

Meanwhile, a fan shared a short clip demonstrating their reaction to hearing Buffer's announcement:

Buffer's career as an announcer began when he made his debut at UFC 8, which took place on February 16, 1996. Since then, he has maintained a constant presence at UFC events, introducing fighters with his signature catchphrase, 'It's time'.

Bruce Buffer on his ACL injury during UFC intro

Bruce Buffer recently opened up about an injury he suffered during a UFC intro. In a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast Ep 364, the UFC announcer shared that back in 2011, he was participating in a poker tournament during which he twisted his right ankle at the Hustler Casino.

Feeling uneasy while walking, he went to the hospital the very next day. The doctors treated him and provided crutches to help him walk.

A couple of days later, Bruce Buffer went to Toronto, where UFC legend Georges St-Pierre was set to face Jake Shields for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 129. Buffer then went on to mention how while announcing his name, 'GSP' lunged out as he usually does. However, while hopping back, Buffer wobbled his injured ankle, resulting in instability in his knee, immediately severing his ACL.

Check out the full video below:

