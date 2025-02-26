Leon Edwards' brother reveals former champ's unfiltered reaction to Sean Brady replacing Jack Della Maddalena as UFC London opponent

Leon Edwards' younger brother, Fabian Edwards, recently spoke to Jack Noecker from Home of Fight about 'Rocky's' reaction to Jack Della Maddalena being replaced by Sean Brady as his opponent at UFC Fight Night 255. According to Fabian, Leon was unconcerned by the change in opponent.

According to Leon, he is the world's best welterweight, so no fighter would be too daunting an opponent for him, even someone with the skill set and physicality of Brady, who is one of the strongest wrestlers in the division.

Fabian said:

"Yeah, obviously when we had the changeup, he just said, 'F*ck it. I think I'm the best in the world. So, why does it matter who I fight?' That mentality showed me. Okay, let's go, you know what I mean? So looking good."

Leon Edwards is still reeling from losing his welterweight title at UFC 304, where he suffered a lopsided loss to bitter rival Belal Muhammad. The two had faced each other in a prior outing at UFC Fight Night 187, during which Leon seemed to be a step ahead of Muhammad, stopping his takedowns and outstriking him.

Unfortunately for him, an errant eye poke in the opening seconds of round two rendered Muhammad unable to continue fighting, leading to a no-contest. Leon will be determined to face Muhammad again and recapture his welterweight title. But to do so, he must overcome Brady en route.

Brady is a vastly different opponent to Della Maddalena, who is mainly a striker. Meanwhile, Brady is a wrestler by trade, which has proven to be Leon Edwards' Kryptonite to a certain extent.

Leon Edwards and Sean Brady have both lost to Belal Muhammad last

The last time Leon Edwards and Sean Brady tasted defeat inside the octagon was to Belal Muhammad respectively. 'Rocky' lost via unanimous decision to him at UFC 304, where he was outwrestled and even outstruck in the main event en route to losing his welterweight title.

Brady, by contrast, lost to Muhammad back at UFC 280. The defeat was a humiliating one, given that Muhammad, who is known for his lack of finishing ability, managed to TKO Brady within two rounds. It was Muhammad's first finish in three years and his first TKO/knockout in six.

