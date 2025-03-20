Leon Edwards calls out Belal Muhammad’s excuses, compares him to Mike Tyson on Twitter

Leon Edwards recently derided Belal Muhammad by comparing him with Mike Tyson. Edwards slammed his former rival for putting up lackluster performances after making tall claims.

Ad

Edwards and Muhammad locked horns at the UFC 304 main event for 'Rocky's' second UFC welterweight title defense fight. It marked the end of Edwards' title reign as he endured a unanimous decision defeat, losing his title to Muhammad.

Edwards could never get any rhythm going with his striking in the fight. Muhammad's mastery in wrestling and well-timed takedowns disrupted his usual striking flow at regular intervals. Despite failing to do much damage, Muhammad also controlled Edwards on the ground for a significant amount of time, earning himself a decisive win.

Ad

Trending

Recently, Muhammad labeled Edwards as a "mentally weak" individual in one of his X (formerly Twitter) posts. The former welterweight champ clapped back at Muhammad on the media day of UFC London. Edwards accused his adversary of exaggerating the quality of his performance with his big mouth.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Rocky' also pointed out how Muhammad talks like he had "knocked" him out in a Tyson-esque manner, while all he did was win a unanimous decision without causing much "damage". He said:

Ad

"The way Belal talks is like he went out there and knocked me down and dropped me and battered me for the rounds. All he did was outwrestle me. He picked me up, pit me against the cage. He did no damage really."

Edwards continued:

"At the end of the fight, if anything, he was the one who was flowing and leaking, and was about to get stopped… The way he talks and what he does in the cage, it’s two different persons. When he talks, he’s like Mike Tyson, but when he fights he’s not."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sean Brady provides Leon Edwards with a reality check ahead of their encounter

Leon Edwards has his next encounter scheduled for the main event of UFC London on March 22. After Belal Muhammad, Edwards is all set to face another wrestling-heavy styled rival, Sean Brady.

Edwards had an unofficial face-off with Brady recently outside the O2 Arena. However, a recent X update from @mmakjunkie showcased Brady providing Edwards with a reality check related to his recent performances. Brady said:

Ad

"I thought he [Edwards] lost that third fight to Kamaru and he was losing to Kamaru until he landed the headkick and the fight with Colby was horrible. So he talks about how he's always fighting grapplers but he doesn't do great against them either."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (0:50):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.