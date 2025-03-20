Leon Edwards receives a cold warning and a reality check from UFC London rival Sean Brady after face-off: "He doesn't do great against them either"

At UFC London this weekend, England's Leon Edwards will face yet another wrestling-heavy opponent, Sean Brady. However, the American welterweight contender believes himself to be different from the previous fighters Edwards has faced and issued a cold warning to the former champion ahead of their fight.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Edwards beat Kamaru Usman in a rematch to win the title and defended it against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in their trilogy bout. The Brit secured his second title defense against another American collegiate wrestling standout, Colby Covington. He then lost the belt to Belal Muhammad last year. Notably, 'Rocky' was taken down by Usman, Covington, and Muhammad, which Brady hasn't failed to notice.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Brady opened up about his recent face-off with Edwards and touched on what he thinks separates him from Edwards' opponents in recent years. Revisiting their face-off at the O2 arena, the Philadelphia native said:

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It was cool. Man's tall, skinny, that's literally, he's a tall guy. It was literally 4 seconds of us facing off. It was the quickest interaction, I think I've ever had in my life. I got to see him for the first time. Listen, I have nothing but respect for Leon."

Previewing the bout, he added:

"Until you feel me and you feel my grip and my squeeze and my pressure that I put on you, it's going to be different. three out of four of those fights, he lost to Belal, I thought he lost that third fight to Kamaru and he was losing to Kamaru until he landed the headkick and the fight with Colby was horrible. So he talks about how he's always fighting grapplers but he doesn't do great against them either."

Ad

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Edwards was initially scheduled to fight Australian 170-pounder Jack Della Maddalena. However, the latter was then shifted to a championship fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, and Brady stepped in.

Leon Edwards responds to Sean Brady's claims about winning striking exchanges

Sean Brady has claimed that he doesn't need to engage in any grappling to beat Leon Edwards and that he'll be comfortable on the feet against the former champion.

Ad

Edwards, however, doesn't believe Brady's claims. In an interview with Sky Sports, 'Rocky' said:

"Music to my ears. He won't [strike], he will shoot. But like I said, he's free to say whatever he wants. Come fight night, we'll see who's the better man. There's levels to this game and, he's good but he's not there yet. I feel like Saturday night will prove that."

Ad

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below (9:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.