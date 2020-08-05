Leon Edwards calls for a fight against Jorge Masvidal

The UFC Welterweight Divison is currently stacked with some of the most intimidating fighters in the fight game right now. And following Kamaru Usman's successful title defense over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' now seems to be in preparation for a title fight against his long-term teammate Gilbert Burns.

However, as things stand, Burns and Usman aren't the only fighters from the Welterweight Division who are willing to settle their issues inside the Octagon. Arch-rivals Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal have also made it pretty clear that they want to solve their issues inside the cage too.

In one of his recent posts, 'Rocky' once again called out Jorge Masvidal, claiming that a fight against 'Gamebred' is the only one that makes sense for Leon Edwards outside of a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Leon Edwards took to Instagram and posted the following:

Will Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal finally cross paths?

In all honesty, a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards does make sense for both fighters at this stage. It is pretty obvious that the UFC is willing to book a title fight between Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman at this stage after the initial bout between the two was canceled due to 'Durinho' testing positive for COVID-19.

As Burns' replacement, Jorge Masvidal did step in on a week's notice to fight Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight strap at UFC 251. And despite a resilient effort from the former, Usman eventually retained his title via unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have had their issues for a while now and the two men have even engaged in a backstage brawl in the past. With 'Gamebred' willing to climb his way up to another shot at the UFC Welterweight Title, a fight against Edwards could mark the beginning of another rocky road for the BMF Champion.