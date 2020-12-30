"Where that b**** at?" - UFC welterweight Leon Edwards calls out Jorge Masvidal to replace Khamzat Chimaev

The highly-awaited welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev has officially been called off. With Chimaev been forced to withdraw from the fight, Edwards has now called out his long-term rival Jorge Masvidal.

Taking to Twitter, Leon Edwards blasted Gamebred with his latest tweet and put the BMF Champion on notice. While Masvidal is yet to respond to the tweet, the callout from Rocky has caught a lot of attention in the MMA community already.

Here is the tweet from Leon Edwards:

Where that bitch Jorge at? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 29, 2020

Leon Edwards has had his past issues with Jorge Masvidal. Not only are the two men among the top-ranked welterweights in the UFC, but Rocky and Gamebred even came to blows in a backstage altercation at the O2.

While there haven't officially been talks of a fight between the two men, it remains to be seen if UFC will book Jorge Masvidal in a highly-awaited Fight Island showdown against Leon Edwards.

Will Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal take place in 2021?

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev is a fight that eventually is expected to take place. The fight was initially set to headline the December 19, 2020 card as the final UFC fight of 2020. However, a COVID-19 positive test forced Edwards out of the fight. The fight has now been called off from the Triple Header Week from UFC's next visit to Fight Island.

On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal is expected to throw down with his arch-rival Colby Covington in 2021. There have been talks of a potential 5-round co-main event between the two, in a rare non-title 5-round fight.

While Covington and Masvidal have issues to solve between themselves, Gamebred also has had his fair share of back-and-forth with Leon Edwards.

It remains to be seen what plans the UFC eventually has in store for the already stacked welterweight division. Another potential option from here onwards for Leon Edwards could be a showdown against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, who was recently victorious over Geoff Neal.