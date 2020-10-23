Leon Edwards calls out Khamzat Chimaev, who immediately responds

Leon Edwards called out Khamzat Chimaev after he heard the news that he was being removed from the UFC Welterweight rankings due to inactivity. The former 3rd ranked contender last fought Rafael dos Anjos back in July 2019.

Taking to Twitter the 29-year-old said:

I’m still in the rankings. F**k all the inactivity, the only reason I haven’t fought is because all these so called top guys turned me down. Khamzat want to fight then?

Khamzat want to fight then? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 22, 2020

To which Khamzat replied:

I’m always ready to fight. Let’s go. Rock'n'roll baby

Edwards is on an eight-fight win streak in the division having last lost to Kamaru Usman back in 2015. The Englishman had a bout cancelled against Tyron Woodley back in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Birmingham fighter turned down a short-notice fight against the Champion Usman, only to see Jorge Masvidal take up the opportunity. Edwards has recently been called out by Stephen Thompson.

Leon Edwards wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev

Edwards has beaten top-class opponents in his eight-fight win streak including Rafael dos Anjos, Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, Peter Sobotta, and Vicente Luque.

Khamzat Chimaev of Chechnya punches Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout

Although, Stephen Thompson did call out the fighter last month:

(Leon Edwards) you’ve been out for over a year now…. If I’m on my way down I should be a nice tune-up fight. To get the people to remember your name again.

To which Edwards replied:

I know you didn’t write this tweet so I’ll forgive you this time. I don’t get ring rust. I’m a championship fighter that stays in the ring. You were knocked out cold one fight ago by a lightweight. Fighting you right now does nothing for me. Stephen, I respect you as a fighter. But you’re 2-3 in your last 5. In the politest way possible just f**k off and fight Chimaev, good luck.

Khmazat Chimaev has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in the sport after finishing John Phillips, Rhys McKee and Gerald Meerschaert since making his debut in July. Khamzat has been compared to Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov due to his offensive wrestling and Chechnyan background.