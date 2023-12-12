Leon Edwards expresses doubt about fighting Belal Muhammad following his UFC 296 bout against Colby Covington

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will take on perennial contender Colby Covington at the closing pay-per-view of the year, UFC 296.

The two fighters will headline the event on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No.2-ranked contender Belal Muhammad has been confirmed as the backup fighter for the main event and will weigh in alongside the two fighters.

Edwards expressed his opinion on Muhammad as the backup and the uncertainty with which the UFC operates during a recent interview on The MMA Hour.

He said:

“I don't know [if Muhammad is next]. I definitely don't know if he can get a title shot, if he's a backup fighter. But I don’t know, I don’t know. Like I said, I’m focused on Colby Covington, anything changes within that time so we approach it as that. Probably [secures Muhammad as the next challenger], but I know the UFC have changed their mind before. You know, I’ve seen guys waiting as backup fighters even on the same day, when someone pulled out and backup fighter didn’t step in, you know I mean? So, who knows with the UFC, let’s see what happens. I’ll go out there, take out Colby, and we go from there.”

Check out his comments below [5:10]:

Leon Edwards believes the UFC is biased towards Colby Covington

As Leon Edwards' second title defense against Colby Covington approaches, Edwards believes the UFC want his opponent to win.

He discussed the fight with Ariel Helwani and expressed confidence in himself:

"I'm prepared. I'm ready, and I'll show him the different levels ... I've watched him beat a washed-up Masvidal. He's going up against a guy that's in his prime, coming in here with confidence, and bigger, stronger. I can't wait."

Upon being asked by Helwani whether he thinks the UFC wants Covington to win, Edwards responded by alluding to former US president Donald Trump's relationship with 'Chaos':

"Probably. I think [former US president Donald] Trump wants him to win. I don’t know. None of it matters, right? I think my whole career’s been the underdog going against the favorite. I think this is no different. My mentality, my background; it's all just perfect to where my career is going. And I'll say all just works out perfect for me, so it is what it is."

Check out Leon Edwards' full comments in the segment below:

