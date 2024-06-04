Leon Edwards expresses interest in second UFC championship, hints at "big middleweight fight" in near future

Leon Edwards recently expressed interest in challenging for a second UFC championship and hinted that he could pursue that in the near future. The reigning welterweight champion has a plan in place and is envisioning a massive bout at 185-pounds.

'Rocky' has been welterweight champion since his incredible come-from-behind head kick knockout over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in 2022. Since then, he has successfully defended his title on two occasions including a majority decision win over Usman in their trilogy and a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the reigning welterweight champion expressed interest in one day moving up to 185-pounds and challenging the middleweight champion whoever that may be. Edwards mentioned that he intends to do so after racking up a few more welterweight title defenses within the next year. He said:

Trending

"My excitement is me getting another belt. My plan was to go next year. Defend my [welterweight] belt twice this year, that will be four defenses. Maybe one more [defense] next year, that's five defenses. Then later on in the year [2025], have a big middleweight fight. That's six title fights...That's my goal. Two [defenses] this year, one next year, then end of next year move up [to middleweight]."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Tweet regarding Edwards' comments [Image courtesy: @ChampRDS - X]

When is Leon Edwards' next UFC welterweight title defense?

Leon Edwards appears to be motivated on moving up to challenge the UFC middleweight champion as he outlined his plan, which will begin this Summer.

'Rocky' is scheduled to defend his welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304, which takes place in Manchester, England on Jul.27. The bout is a rematch of their 2021 encounter, which was ruled a no contest after 'Remember The Name' was unable to continue following an accidental eye poke in the second round.

Check out the poster for UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad below:

Tweet regarding UFC 304 [Image courtesy: @ufc - X]