Leon Edwards under fire for talking too much about Belal Muhammad loss ahead of UFC London

American welterweight Sean Brady is scheduled to face former champion Leon Edwards at UFC London this weekend. Ahead of the pivotal bout, Brady weighed in on Edwards' approach to fight week, claiming that the Brit seemingly has more to say about his title loss to Belal Muhammad than their upcoming clash.

Ad

At UFC 304 last year, Muhammad was crowned the new welterweight champion after dethroning Edwards with a decision win in Manchester, England. This being the latter's last octagon appearance, 'Rocky' has been asked about the defeat quite a bit ahead of UFC London and delved into the fight's circumstances, his dislike for Muhammad, and more.

However, Brady believes this to be a factor in Edwards' downfall in their upcoming fight. At media day, the Philadelphia native said:

Ad

Trending

"I think that's a bad look on Leon, to be thinkin' about other people when all I'm thinkin' about is fighting him. He's thinking about number one contenders, getting back at Belal and talking s*** about Belal."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"He's got someone who is trying to kill him Saturday night, in front of him. He has more things to be concerned about than being the number one contender in the division."

Ad

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (11:53):

Ad

Edwards was initially scheduled to fight Australian welterweight Jack Della Maddalena. However, the latter was then handed a title shot against Muhammad at UFC 315, which saw Brady step in.

Leon Edwards responds to Belal Muhammad predicting Sean Brady to win at UFC London

The rivalry between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad is tense, with both fighters going back and forth, trading barbs ever since their clash last year. On X, 'Remember The Name' predicted Sean Brady to secure a victory at UFC London as he believes the former champion to be "weak mentally."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's prediction below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

At media day ahead of UFC London, Edwards responded to the aforementioned claims, saying that the current champion's victory over him wasn't definitive and that the fight would've been stopped if it lasted for another minute, given 'Rocky's' strong end to the fifth round.

"The way Belal talks, its like he went out there and f*****, knocked me down and dropped me and battered me for all the rounds. All he did was wrestle me, single legged me, pick me up, put me against the cage. He did no damage really."

Ad

He continued:

"One more minute out of that fight, he would've got stopped. The way he talks, from what he does in the cage, its two different persons. He talks like, he's like Mike Tyson. But when he fights, he's not."

Check out Leon Edwards' response below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.