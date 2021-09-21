Leon Edwards gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Leon Edwards believes Kamaru Usman will beat Colby Covington at UFC 268. He said punching power and strength will be the two major factors in the upcoming welterweight title fight, which is why he's picking 'The Nigerian Nightmare' to have his hand raised.

Covington and Usman last fought at UFC 245 in December 2019. Following some heated exchanges in the build-up to their bout, the champ walked away with bragging rights after finishing Covington in the final round.

Edwards believes the outcome of the Usman vs. Covington rematch will be similar to their first fight. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Edwards told Ariel Helwani:

"Usman probably (wins the fight). What's going to be the difference will be the power in the shots, the strength. They are both similar in what they do technically, but the difference will be the power and the strength."

The last time Edwards succumbed to a defeat inside the octagon was in 2015 when he locked horns with Usman. 'Rocky' said he wants his former opponent to defend his strap at UFC 268, which will offer him an opportunity to avenge his previous loss.

"Yeah, for sure, 100 percent (I want Usman to win). I would like for him to win for me to fight him for the belt. He's the last person to beat me; six years ago. I would love to get that one back, so 100 percent."

Usman defeated Edwards via a unanimous decision at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2. The Nigerian outwrestled Edwards and eked out a convincing win (29-28, 30-27, 29-28).

Watch Leon Edwards predict Usman vs. Covington 2 on The MMA Hour below (from 19:35):

Leon Edwards is on a 10-fight undefeated streak

Leon Edwards is undefeated in his last 10 fights. While 'Rocky' believes he has earned a title shot, Dana White doesn't agree. The UFC president repeatedly cited Colby Covington as Kamaru Usman's next opponent after the welterweight champion knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

Edwards has now said his next outing will be for the welterweight title unless Masvidal fights him at UFC 268 in November. However, the 30-year-old Brit claimed 'Gamebred' will once again turn down the opportunity, as he has apparently been doing for the past three years.

