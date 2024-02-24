Leon Edwards, Israel Adesanya and Max Holloway's manager scores TKO win in Muay Thai fight at Budo Sento Championship in Mexico City

Tim Simpson is among the most well-known managers in mixed martial arts and represents high-profile clients like Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, and Max Holloway. The veteran agent recently competed in an amateur Muay Thai fight and secured a statement knockout victory.

Simpson worked at the famous Paradigm Sports agency before forming his own MMA management company, Chosen Advisory Group. The new firm soon attracted several top-tier MMA stars and boasts an impressive roster, including Jiri Prochazka and Jack Della Maddalena.

Apart from managing numerous UFC superstars, Simpson also likes to practice mixed martial arts and recently competed on the Budo Sento Championship card. MMA journalist Marc Raimondi recently reported the news on X and wrote:

"MMA manager Tim Simpson, who reps the likes of Leon Edwards, Israel Adesanya, and Max Holloway, competed in an amateur Muay Thai fight today on the Budo Sento Championship card in Mexico City. He won via second-round TKO."

It's worth noting that Simpson maintains a good relationship with his former agency. In a press release, he wished his friends at Paradigm Sports all the best and wrote:

"I wish my friends and former colleagues from Paradigm nothing but continued success and happiness. I will always cherish the experiences and memories from my time, and I'm happy that we will have an ongoing professional partnership."

Leon Edwards responds to Dana White praising him for being "an absolute stud"

Leon Edwards recently shared his reaction to UFC CEO Dana White heaping praise on the Englishman for accepting all three opponents offered to him for a potential UFC 300 headlining fight.

During the UFC 298 post-fight presser, White revealed that UFC 300 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill. After reporters asked him about the rumors surrounding Edwards featuring on the card, he replied:

"In this business, it’s about taking opportunities... Leon Edwards doesn’t say no to anybody. This kid is an absolute stud. He’s had like three opponents thrown at him during UFC 300, yes, yes, yes. He was willing to take on anybody. Kid is an absolute stud. Leon, thank you."

Responding to high praise from the boss, Edwards reacted to a clip of the presser shared by @MMAFighting on X and wrote:

"All work is easy work!!!"

Edwards is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington at UFC 296 last December.