Leon Edwards issues statement after controversial no-contest against Belal Muhammad

After the controversial no-contest (NC) ruling in his UFC Fight Night main event matchup against Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards has issued a statement.

The MMA community is divided in its opinion regarding the result. Some believe that the fight ought to have been a DQ (disqualification) win for Muhammad, whereas others feel the NC ruling was fair.

Edwards took to his official Instagram account and thanked his fans and supporters for their love and support, noting that he was devastated by the result.

“Thank you for all the love and support from my true fans and supporters. I’m devestated with the result and wish Belal a full recovery. On this journey I’m no stranger to struggle and frustration, but you can not break me. I felt great in there I was just getting warmed up but is what it is. I’ll see you soon.”

Leon Edwards wished Belal Muhammad a full recovery and explained that he’s familiar with struggle and frustration, and this result can’t break him.

Additionally, Edwards revealed that he felt great inside the Octagon and was just getting warmed up before the accidental eye poke brought the fight to a close. Edwards signed off by suggesting that he’ll be back soon.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad ended in a no-contest (NC)

Leon Edwards (left); Belal Muhammad (right)

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad transpired on March 13, 2021, and was scheduled to be headlined by a five-round welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

The fight got off to a flying start, as Edwards kept catching Muhammad with precise strikes, both while being the aggressor and when he countered Muhammad’s flurries.

Leon Edwards also caught Belal Muhammad with a beautiful head kick, which seemingly stunned the latter. Nevertheless, Edwards didn’t rush the finish, as he chose to keep picking his foe apart from a distance.

Muhammad, to his credit, showed great control in the clinch against the Octagon fence. Another notable occurrence in the fight was the one that caused the fight to end prematurely - eye pokes.

Belal Muhammad was on the receiving end of multiple eye pokes from Leon Edwards, despite the latter being warned multiple times to refrain from using his outstretched fingers to push at his opponent’s face.

The final eye poke came at the 0:18-minute mark of the second round after Edwards landed a vicious eye poke on Belal Muhammad. The Octagon-side medical physician advised referee Herb Dean, who then waved off the fight.

Edwards subsequently asserted that he’d like to fight for the UFC welterweight title in his next fight, while Muhammad has been asking for a rematch.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad is declared a No Contest.#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/YkKdaidixP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2021