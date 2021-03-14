Belal Muhammad criticizes Leon Edwards for wanting a title shot after controversial end to their fight

Following the controversial end to the fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, the latter expressed his frustration towards Edwards' post-fight comments.

In his post-fight press conference, Leon Edwards mentioned that he feels he doesn't need to fight Muhammad in a rematch. 'Rocky' added that the only reason he fought Muhammad was because he was the only one who agreed to fight him:

“No, I don’t feel a need to fight him again. I only fought him because all the other guys turned me down. The writing was on the wall and I was winning the fight clearly. I don’t feel I need to fight him again. I need to move forward.”

Taking to Twitter, Belal Muhammad expressed his frustrations towards Edwards' comments. The former criticized Edwards for acting tough after his accidental eye poke and feels that 'Rocky' shouldn't be awarded a title shot based on their fight.

Here is the response from Muhammad on Twitter:

Never saw someone act so tough after poking someone in the eye the fight was just getting goin and if your satisfied to end it on that note your soft you ain’t getting a title fight off that I took the fight on 3 week notice and came to fight run it back @ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 14, 2021

What's next for Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad after the controversial ending to UFC Vegas 21?

In the aftermath of UFC Vegas 21, Leon Edwards made it known that he is willing to fight for the title next and avenge his loss to Kamaru Usman from 2015. With 'Rocky' now going unbeaten in 9 straight fights, the #3 ranked welterweight could earn a title in the near future but may have to wait a while.

With Usman's callout of Jorge Masvidal after UFC 258, the promotion could aim to book a rematch between the current champion and 'Gamebred' moving forward. As for Edwards, a fight against Colby Covington also seems to be another potential option. Edwards has even claimed that he would be open to a bout with Covington.

Talks of a rematch between Edwards and Muhammad are yet to emerge. However, the fight could be rebooked, due to its controversial ending. If not, Muhammad could instead go on to fight someone ranked higher than him instead.